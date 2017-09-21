Chicago rapper isn’t a fan of the Blackhawks logo

Vic Mensa rants on Twitter about the Blackhawks logo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A Chicago rapper, who is set to tour with Jay-Z this year, doesn’t approve of the Blackhawks iconic logo.

Vic Mensa, a 24 year old from the Hyde Park neighborhood, shared a series of tweets on Tuesday about the Blackhawks logo. He called it “racist” and demanded the team replace it immediately.

The @NHLBlackhawks need to replace this logo IMMEDIATELY. it's racist pic.twitter.com/wld64NpzLb — vino (@VicMensa) September 19, 2017

“Imagine having your people massacred and turned into a mascot,” Mensa tweeted shortly after his original post.

One user was quick to point out how iconic the Blackhawks logo, which has been around since the team was founded in 1926, is in sports history.

But Mensa said that doesn’t take away from the fact people find the logo offensive.

that's y it hurts. but it gotta go https://t.co/ENrsojOT1Z — vino (@VicMensa) September 20, 2017

The Blackhawks were originally named “Black Hawk” after a Native American warrior of the Sauk nation. The team changed its name from Black Hawk to the Blackhawks in 1986.