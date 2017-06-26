Chicago Red Star Julie Johnson Ertz strips down in ESPN’s Body Issue

Chicago Red Star and member of the U.S. women’s soccer team Julie Johnson Ertz will be featured in this year’s ESPN the Magazine’s BODY issue. The magazine will feature 23 nude and seminude athletes in the ninth annual issue.

The midfielder joined the Red Stars in 2014 and is currently in her third season with the club. She will appear with her husband, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who she wed in a Mexican beach wedding in March.

Last week, ESPN announced Cubs second baseman Javy Baez would also be featured in the magazine, which goes on sale July 7. Headlining the issue will be Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, and tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki.