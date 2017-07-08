Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

For the first time this season, Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot was named the WNBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

This is her second weekly accolade during her seven-year professional career.

Vandersloot helped the Sky go 2-0 last week after going 16-of-22 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. She paced the Eastern Conference in assists (10.0 assists per game) and three-point field goal percentage (.833), and ranked second in scoring (22.2 points per game) and overall shooting percentage (.727).

Vandersloot became the only player in WNBA history to log four consecutive points-assists double-doubles after she recorded over the weekend. She also leads the league, averaging 7.7 assists per game.

Vandersloot opened her week with a double-double, recording team highs for points (18) and assists (10) in the Sky’s 81-70 win against the Indiana Fever on Friday. The following night, she recorded another double-double, tying her career high of 26 points and adding 10 rebounds to the board.

The Sky (10-16) are scheduled to host the San Antonio Starts on Thursday at 7 p.m.

