Chicago Sky moving its home games from Rosemont to South Loop

The Chicago Sky, shown here playing a 2014 playoff game at the UIC Pavilion, will move its home games from Rosemont to the South Loop in 2018.

The Chicago Sky will move their home games to the new South Loop arena starting with the 2018 season.

The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority has voted to approve on Tuesday a five-year agreement bringing the Sky moving the Sky from Allstate Arena in Rosemont to the new Wintrust Arena located near McCormick Place.

The Sky will play all 17 home games at Wintrust Arena.

Wintrust Arena mark the third home arena for the WNBA franchise in its 12-year history. The Sky played its first four seasons at the UIC Pavillion before moving its home games to Rosemont in 2010.

“This move by the Chicago Sky will mean jobs and economic opportunities in Bronzeville and across our neighborhoods,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “On behalf of basketball fans across the city, we want to welcome the Chicago Sky to their new home right here in Chicago.”

The 10,387-seat Wintrust Arena, which is scheduled to open in September with DePaul men’s and women’s basketball teams as its anchor tenant. DePaul made a similar move leaving Allstate Arena after the 2016-2017 basketball season to play in the South Loop. The Blue Demons are expected to host more than 20 games, graduations and other university functions at the new arena.