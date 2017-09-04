Chicago to honor Cubs’ Javier Baez with street sign on Tuesday

Chicago Cub Javier Baez is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the fifth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 8, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city’s Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday.

The “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” sign will be in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, near Little Cubs Field.

Baez was the only Puerto Rican player on the Cubs roster when the team won the 2016 World Series.

The World Series trophy also will be on display. The first 500 fans to get a wristband at the event will be able to have a photo taken with the trophy.