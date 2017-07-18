White Sox Charities to honor Tim Raines with bobblehead fundraiser

Chicago White Sox Charities want to give the nod to Hall-of-Famer Tim Raines.

The organization announced Tuesday that it will honor the White Sox legend with a limited-edition bobblehead.

The bobblehead features two figures of Raines — one of him wearing White Sox pinstripes and the other will feature him in a Montreal Expos uniform. The two bobbleheads will share a base. It was designed to honor Raines’ career in both the American and National Leagues.

Fans can purchase the bobbleheads online and at White Sox home games beginning July 28. They cost $40 each, plus handling fees if the bobbleheads are purchased online.

Tim Raines bobbleheads will be available for purchase online and at Guaranteed Rate Field. All proceeds will go to Chicago White Sox Charities. | Courtesy of the White Sox

All the proceeds will benefit White Sox Charities.

The White Sox are also honoring the “Rock” with his own day at the ballpark. The team is hosting a “Tim Raines Day” Sept. 8 at Guaranteed Rate Fied.

Raines, 57, is regarded as one of the best leadoff hitters and baserunners in baseball history. He batted .283 (697-2,461) with 50 home runs, 277 RBI, 440 runs scored and 142 stolen bases in 648 games with the White Sox. He’s ranked second in the White Sox organization with runs scored, stolen bases and triples (28), and third in doubles (98).

The seven-time National League All-Star and 1986 Silver Slugger Award recipient spent four of his 23 seasons in the Major League on Chicago’s south side.

After spending more than two decades in the Major Leagues, Raines decided to return to the dugout as a coach. He spent the 2005 and 2006 seasons as a member of the White Sox coaching staff, serving as the first-base coach for the 2005 World Series Championship team.

Raines was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America this winter, receiving 86 percent of the vote. He’ll be inducted at the end of this month in Cooperstown, New York with other members of the Class of 2017.

This is the fourth-straight year the White Sox Charities are having a bobblehead fundraiser. Previous campaigns include White Sox team captain Paul Konerko in 2014, first baseman Jose Abreu in 2015 and legendary two-sport athlete Bo Jackson in 2016. The bobbleheads have raised a combined total of more than $300,000 for Chicago White Sox Charities.

