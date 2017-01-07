Choi, Kang lead KPMG. Henderson, Lexi, Wie lurking

For a while there, it looked like a marquee leaderboard was developing in the third round of the KPMG Women’s PGA championship on Saturday at Olympia Fields.

Michelle Wie, who at one time seemed destined to become the face of the LPGA, birdied three of her first four holes to get to 7-under par. Popular pre-tournament favorite Lexi Thompson made birdie on No. 5 and No. 6 and added another on the 14th hole to get to 6-under.

And defending champion Brooke Henderson, after making three back-nine birdies, was nipping at the leaders’ heels at 8-under before missing short putts on the 17th and 18th holes.

But let’s give credit to Chella Choi (67) and Danielle Kang (68), who are tied for the lead at 10-under.

When the wind picked up and the going got tough, they dug in.

Jiyai Shin is third at 8-under after going out early and shooting a brilliant 64, including 30 on the back nine.

“There was a lot of wind; it impacted my focus,’’ said Choi, 29, from South Korea, who has one win in her nine years on the LPGA tour. “ I tried very hard to focus, and I was able to play well.’’

Choi’s father, who’s on her bag, had gone home to be with his wife for seven weeks, but he has returned, and she credits his calming influence with helping her play well.

“He want to stay with my mom, but I lose confidence, so I ask him to come back and help me. I’m very excited to work with my dad.’’

Asked how her father has helped her, she smiled and said, “Nothing [in particular]. Just carry bag and just say, `Calm down and focus on golf. If you are bogey-free today, I give you a gift.’ ’’

Choi, who had four birdies and no bogeys, hasn’t decided on her gift, which will be her choice: “No price limit, but I have to be considerate of the fact that it is a gift from my father. So. . . something modest.’’

Kang, 24, from Las Vegas, has been fielding advice and encouragement from her many celebrity friends, including hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and three-time U.S. Women’s Open winner Hollis Stacy.

“Wayne texted me this morning,’’ Kang said. “He said, `Just go win it.’ I was like, `It’s third round.’ Hollis told me, `If you’re not nervous, what are you doing out there? Just stick to your routine.’ I [am trying] to be comfortable with being nervous, and comfortable with being in a position that I want to be in.’’

Fourteen players are within five shots of the co-leaders, if you’re keeping score at home. So don’t rule out fireworks.

The challengers include Henderson, who shot 69, and is fourth at 7-under, three shots off the lead.

“A major championship really comes down to the back nine on Sunday,’’ Henderson said. “I think it will be a really interesting finish. I’m just hoping that I’m a part of it.’’

Thompson (69) and Wie (70) are among the 10 players tied for seventh at 5-under, and still in the hunt if things go well.

“I can’t really think about anyone else right now,’’ Wie said. “Still feel like I’m in position. You never know what’s going to happen. I played great the first couple holes. I just kind of hit a wall. Being my third week, got done really late [Friday]. I just got really tired all of a sudden.’’

Thompson also remained hopeful.

“I was swinging it well all day,’’ she said. “It was just a matter of the putts going in. So, a lot of positives to take into tomorrow.’’

