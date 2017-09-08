CSN Chicago part ways with Chris Boden after 10 years

Chris Boden poses beside the Cubs' World Series trophy. CSN Chicago cut Boden after 10 years with the station. | Chris Boden/Twitter

CSN Chicago cut veteran and award-winning Chicago sportscaster Chris Boden after he served the station for 10 years.

Boden showed nothing but class on Twitter Wednesday morning, where he announced CSN’s move to fire him.

“It’s been my privilege to continue working at a job that’s never seemed like work, communicating with and presenting reports and stories to my hometown’s passionate sports fans,” Boden said in a statement. “As I look forward to whatever the next opportunity may be, I’ll cherish the friendships created with the great group of professionals who made my job easier, whom I’ve proudly called my teammates.”

Got asked to turn in my CSN playbook (waived/released). Grateful for 10 yrs there. Hope to find new home & report again for you soon. pic.twitter.com/RYoNgtYL6b — Chris Boden (@BodenTweets) August 9, 2017

Boden, who grew up in south suburban Burbank, hosted Bears and Blackhawks pre- and postgame shows as well as filling in for others on occasion. He also was an anchor and reporter for “SportsNite” and “SportsNet Central,” and more recently, “In the Loop” and “In the Loop Prime.”

Many Chicago broadcasting vets reached out to Boden on social media for support.

Shocking news … you're the best, Bodie. Hang in there. Looking forward to seeing the next chapter, though. — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) August 9, 2017

You're one of the best, Chris. It's their loss. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) August 9, 2017