CSN Chicago cut veteran and award-winning Chicago sportscaster Chris Boden after he served the station for 10 years.
Boden showed nothing but class on Twitter Wednesday morning, where he announced CSN’s move to fire him.
“It’s been my privilege to continue working at a job that’s never seemed like work, communicating with and presenting reports and stories to my hometown’s passionate sports fans,” Boden said in a statement. “As I look forward to whatever the next opportunity may be, I’ll cherish the friendships created with the great group of professionals who made my job easier, whom I’ve proudly called my teammates.”
Boden, who grew up in south suburban Burbank, hosted Bears and Blackhawks pre- and postgame shows as well as filling in for others on occasion. He also was an anchor and reporter for “SportsNite” and “SportsNet Central,” and more recently, “In the Loop” and “In the Loop Prime.”
Many Chicago broadcasting vets reached out to Boden on social media for support.