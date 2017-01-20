Chris Bosh is the latest rumor that the Bulls have to deal with

ATLANTA – There is a plan.

Fred Hoiberg swears there is.

What it entails? The second-year coach isn’t about to go there, but he’s all behind it. Whatever it is.

“Yeah, there’s a plan,’’ Hoiberg said on Friday, when asked about the current direction of the Bulls. “As far as the rumors, that’s not something I’m going to comment on. Again, things get thrown out there at this time of year.’’

A few weeks ago, it was an ESPN report that had the Bulls using back channels to shop Jimmy Butler. The Sun-Times reported then that there was no such activity going on. A source said then that the Bulls were taking calls on Butler, but hadn’t made one since before the June draft.

Now, the same media outlet was at it again, reporting that the Bulls would be interested in signing Miami big man Chris Bosh for next season if he were to be made a free agent by Miami and become medically cleared. A big if since he is dealing with blood clots and may have to call it a career at the age of 32.

Former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade is still close friends with Bosh, and said that the forward/center is focused on his health first and foremost, with basketball an afterthought.

“The biggest thing with Chris is the same thing, you know, is his health,’’ Wade said. “He’s not even playing basketball right now. Basketball is something he loves and I’m sure somewhere in the back of his mind he would love to be able to do again but I know his steps, and at this moment it’s not there now. I can’t even talk about next year.’’

Wade was asked if Chicago would be the ideal landing spot for Bosh, especially since Wade could pick up his option for next season and is all about the recruiting game. Add to the fact that Taj Gibson is all set to explore the free agent market and there will be payroll money to spend, and just like that the rumor grows legs.

One major problem, however.

Bosh’s condition could be life-threatening. For a franchise riddled with health issues since 2012, is that the path to go down?

“I know Chris is worried about his health first,’’ Wade said. “He has a family that he loves and he wants to make sure that he’s as healthy and whole as he can, but also he loves the game of basketball. So when that day comes there are always going to be stories about guys where they have friends at.

“Everyone knows he a good friend of mine so that’s probably where you get some of that. But besides that, he hasn’t told me that.’’

Hoiberg’s concerns with the roster were a bit more immediate.

With the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaching, if general manager Gar Forman does have a plan to get “younger and more athletic,’’ like was advertised before they signed Wade and his now 35-year-old knees in the summer, well, it might be time to actually start taking steps in that direction.

Every front office in sports has a big board filled with names of potential players they could pursue, but it’s starting to feel like Forman uses his big board to doodle on.

“That’s a great question on how active we will be,’’ Hoiberg said. “We’ll see how things play out. If there’s moves to be made that can help the franchise in the future, obviously things will happen, but it’s got to be a move that makes sense for both sides and very rarely does that happen.’’