Chris Sale: All-Star starter — again — and bigger and better than ever

MIAMI — There’s something about seeing Chris Sale in this context — as an All-Star Game starting pitcher for a legit World Series contender, the Red Sox — that begs the question:

How could the White Sox ever have let him get away?

Maybe it was the wrong time for the Sox to empty their pot of gold to keep the 28-year-old Sale, who’ll start for the American League in Tuesday night’s 88th All-Star Game. And we can’t forget the significant fact that Sale, who has yet to pitch in the postseason, wanted to play for a winner.

Still: Is there a better pitcher in all of baseball?

Life with the Red Sox has suited Chris Sale from the start. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Most give the best-in-baseball nod to Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw, and that’s as it should be. Some would say National League starter Max Scherzer is of Sale’s caliber, and possibly then some.

But Sale — the first pitcher to start All-Star game in consecutive seasons for different teams — is elite on a level the city of Chicago just plain can’t sniff without him around.

It’s the first All-Star Game since 2002 that won’t determine home-field advantage for the World Series. Maybe that’s part of what is making Sale look so as first pitch closes in. The Midsummer Classic is purely a spectacle again — a most welcome one — and Sale, the gangly lefty and fiery strikeout machine, always has been a spectacle.

Sale — a year after winning 14 games in the first half with the White Sox — is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA for Boston, the leader of the AL East. He has 178 strikeouts, the most in the majors. He’s the first American Leaguer to start consecutive All-Star games since Toronto’s Dave Stieb did it in 1983 and ’84, and he’s one of only two pitchers, Kershaw being the other, who’s been named to an All-Star team for the last six seasons.

“I’m very appreciative of it,” he said. “A lot of hard work and dedication goes into this, not only on my end but the people I’m surrounded by. The people in my corner, my catchers, my teammates, my coaching staff. I’ve been very lucky to be where I’m at right now with the Boston Red Sox and have that transition going as smoothly as it has been.”

Sale, from Lakeland, Fla., will have family and friends in the stands. They won’t be able to help him against the NL boppers in this year of the long ball, but he’s not worrying about it.

“I’m going to grip it as usual,” he said. “I give up my fair share of homers. You can check the book. It happens. If you let that creep into your mind, it’s going to be a long night. I’m going to do the same thing I always have.”

