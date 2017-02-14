Chris Sale on better opportunity with Boston: “I’m here to win”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If one thing was clear as Chris Sale met with Red Sox media Tuesday for the first time since being traded by the White Sox in December, it was that the five-time All-Star is pleased with his new circumstances.

No lingering sadness. Zero regrets. The weight of losing has been lifted from the 27-lear-old lefty’s shoulders, and the expectations of winning — big — are most welcome.

“The whole reason we’re here is to win,” Sale said. “They wouldn’t keep score if winning wasn’t important. I’m here to win.”

Watching the Cubs win the 2016 World Series only reaffirmed for Sale how badly he wants to experience the postseason for the first time in his career, which began with the White Sox in 2010 — two seasons after their last playoff appearance.

Former White Sox ace Chris Sale meets with media at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. (Steve Greenberg)

“I always watched the postseason. Unfortunately, I always had the opportunity to watch it,” he said. “But I always watch it just to see what it’s like, see how those guys handle themselves, see what the game is like. And I’m just dreaming about getting there. I mean, that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

It became obvious to Sale that it wasn’t going to happen for him with the White Sox, who’ve had four consecutive losing seasons.

“You don’t want to start a year knowing when your last game is going to be,” he said.

Sale wasn’t openly critical of the White Sox, but he made it clear there’s a winning culture with his new team that he hadn’t experienced before. He spoke of seeing championship banners and the names of several All-Stars above lockers — including that of 2016 Cy Young winner Rick Porcello, whose locker here is next to Sale’s. Those two, along with star left-hander David Price, will be the heart of one of the best starting rotations in baseball.

“When you have guys of that caliber, it raises the intensity,” he said.

There’s no doubt, the Red Sox are on the short list of World Series contenders. Sale pledged to do his part to help get them there — without letting his emotions get the better of him, as he did on at least a couple of infamous occasions last season.

“I hold myself to very high expectations. I demand a lot, sometimes unrealistically,” he said. “When you put so much into winning, it’s tough not winning.”

Sale made no apologies for, for example, the jersey-cutting incident that — despite five seasons of excellence as a starter — might be the enduring anecdote from his time in Chicago.

“Things are going to happen. Nobody’s perfect. You’re going to make mistakes,” he said. “All I really want to say on that is you live and you learn. … If you learn from your mistakes, that’s the key. If you learn from it, you become a better person.”

Does that mean taking a scissors to those White Sox throwbacks was a mistake?

“It was something I learned from,” he said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com