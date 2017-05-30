Chris Sale roughed up — but gets win over White Sox

A case could be made using basic numbers, advanced metrics or the eye test that Chris Sale is the best pitcher to have worn a White Sox uniform.

In the history of the franchise, a six-year Sox career might not stand up to the staying power of old-timers such as Billy Pierce, Ed Walsh and Ted Lyons or fan favorites like Mark Buehrle. But there’s no denying the brilliance of Sale’s superior strikeout rates, superb three-pitch arsenal and five All-Star appearances to go with top-six finishes in Cy Young voting in each of his years as a starter. The other full season was Sale’s first, when he pitched out of the bullpen.

And then he was traded away to the Red Sox, the team he worked for Tuesday night in a rocky, unexpected high-scoring homecoming at the park where he toiled with excellence from 2010-16. For all the bad baseball the Sox played while Sale was here, every fifth night was worth a look because of the talented left-hander.

The only thing the Sox supposedly “won” while Sale was around were two offseasons and nothing else, the highlight Sale’s first year in 2012 when they held first place in the AL Central for much of the season before fading at the finish. Failing to win in the seasons that followed with an ace of Sale’s caliber as well as a quality No. 2 like Jose Quintana forced the front office to reconsider how to go about their business and embark on the current rebuilding odyssey which has created as much if not more buzz than that 2012 team was able to muster even while it was in first place.

Chris Sale pitches against the White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

The current management team was allowed to carry on with the new project despite failing at the old one and appears to be succeeding, but success will be measured by how Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Robert, Lucas Giolito and the rest pan out.

No one was more frustrated by the Sox’ failure to win while Sale was a White Sox than Sale himself, whose outlandish cutting of those throwback uniforms was his way of saying marketing mattered more than winning.

He returned to the scene of where that stunt went down this week and came in peace, saying “What’s done is done” and “This is where I called home for a long time. It got me to this point in my career. I’m appreciative of that.”

Hours later, the Sox paid tribute to Sale’s six years of excellence on the South Side with a nice video tribute.

“It’s going to be weird seeing Chris out there,’’ Hahn said on “The Mully and Hanley Show” Tuesday morning. “The times I’ve seen him pitch in a Red Sox uniform it’s still fun to watch but obviously I hope we light him up tonight.’’

To the surprise of many, Sale – who entered with a 5-2 record, 2.34 ERA and major league high 101 strikeouts – granted Hahn his wish. He was spotted a 4-0 lead but lasted five innings, allowing six runs (five earned) while striking out nine in a 13-7 Red Sox victory.

Sale (6-2) exited leading 10-6. His ERA climbed to 2.77.

Leury Garcia singled in a run and Jose Abreu singled in two in the second and Todd Frazier hit his seventh homer with a man on in the fourth.

Quintana, though, couldn’t capitalize on the rare run support, giving up two homers to No. 9 hitter Deven Marrero and one to Mookie Betts before the third inning was complete, getting KO’d on Marrero’s three-run shot in the third.

The struggling lefty, searching to regain his fastball command, saw his ERA climb from 4.82 to 5.60. He was thought to be Hahn’s most valued trade piece but his first 12 starts of 2017 have taken the shine off his first five consistently good seasons.

“I don’t think it has to do with any sort of trade rumors,’’ Hahn said. “He is one of the most even keeled players I have ever been around.’’