Chris Volstad gets call to join Sox while bracing for Irma

Veteran right-hander Chris Volstad was surprised but happy to get the call to the majors Thursday night — the call capping a day spent helping his family board up property and belongings on the east coast of Florida.

Volstad, 30, thought his season ended Monday when Class AAA Charlotte’s year was over.

“I was getting ready for an offseason,’’ he said. “I was already home [in Jupiter] helping the family board things up’’ as Hurricane Irma approached. “We’ve been through a few of them. We had like three in 2004,’’ the Florida native said. “You have to watch the track of them constantly.’’

After a day spent in hurricane prep, Volstad got the Sox phone call Thursday night. The team spent the next several hours tracking down a flight for him, eventually finding one early Friday morning leaving out of Fort Lauderdale.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Volstad throws in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in Surprise, Ariz.

“Once you’re here and back in the atmosphere of the big-league level, you’re ready to go,’’ said Volstad, who pitched the ninth inning Sunday.

Volstad has spent seven seasons in the majors, including with the Cubs in 2012. He’s been with Charlotte the last two seasons primarily as a starter. But manager Rick Renteria said he’ll be used in any needed capacity.

“Just continue to fill the needs we have,’’ he said. “He’s been around and understands his role. He’ll do what he does — attack the zone, eat up innings.’’

September lessons

September call-ups aren’t just for players getting a taste of the majors.

Minor-league roving catching instructor John Orton is with the team, getting a first-hand look at the young players he’s worked and the approaches the team wants throughout the organization.

“It’s a great benefit to both parties, when you finally get your rovers to be able to see the game at the major-league level,’’ Renteria said. “When you’re traveling and working in the minor leagues, you’re seeing all those different levels and you kind of lose sight of what’s actually going on here,. So [they’ll] have a better gauge as to what you need to do to improve the guys who are here and those guys who are coming.’’

Hot streak

Tim Anderson has been hot of late, going 3-for-4 on Sunday, one game after being a triple short of teaming with Jose Abreu for the cycle. Anderson tried to stretch a double to a triple in the fourth but was out at third.

Anderson is hitting .252 overall, but .520 (13-for-25) with two homers, five RBI and seven runs scored in his last six games.

“He’s been able to lay off breaking ball a little bit better,’’ Renteria said. “I think he’s staying strong in the middle of the diamond in his approach.’’

