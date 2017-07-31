Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
On my morning ramble Wednesday with Lady, the family mutt, I found a dead cicada killer wasp by a corner tavern. A few hours later, our youngest found this dead — but beautiful — cicada.
Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: I have these growing in the mulch next to my pool here in Schiller Park. Are these edible? — Dave Stachura
A: With the rainy weather the last few weeks, lots of similar things are growing. ‘‘These are the American parasol mushroom,’’ Chicago Botanic Garden chief scientist Greg Mueller said. ‘‘It is a not-uncommon mushroom found in yards and mulch in the heat of summer after rains. This is one of nature’s recyclers, breaking down dead organic material [the mulch]. It looks too similar to some toxic species for me to recommend it for the table.’’
BIG NUMBER
$25.8
Money in billions generated annually in Illinois by the outdoor recreation economy, according to the Outdoor Recreation Economy Report.
LAST WORD
‘‘If all the theories were correct, there wouldn’t be a fish left in all of our lakes and rivers and streams.’’
Izaak Walton, via azquotes.com
WILD TIMES
SHOWTIME
Through Sunday, July 30: Illinois Deer & Turkey Expo, Peoria Civic Center, deerinfo.com/illinoishome.asp.
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Tuesday, Aug. 1: Squirrel hunting opens . . . Applications for free upland-game permits begin, tinyurl.com/ILsquirrel.
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
Aug. 3 and 5: Harvard, mchenryilhs@gmail.com.
Aug. 12-13: Essex, (815) 458-3568
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Aug. 19-20: Shabbona Lake State Park, (815) 758-2773
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)
Thursday: Fox Valley Flydowns banquet, D’Andrea Banquets, Crystal Lake. Contact Thomas Carrick at (815) 322-2185 or t6bnorth@gmail.com.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)