Cicada shells, cardinal flower, fall signs: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

John Kudia found cardinal flower (among other rarities) around the Little Red School House Nature Center in Willow Springs.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Tweet: Did you notice all of the cicada shells over the weekend? Is this the season for their transformation?

— Friends of the Chicago River

A: Yes. Our family began finding cicada husks in mid-August. Carl Strang, who compiles ‘‘Singing Insects of the Chicago Region,’’ noted: ‘‘I wouldn’t say numbers are up. If anything, the cooler weather has resulted in less singing, at least where I have been.’’

BIG NUMBER

50 High school youth who had paid summer employment and educational experience through the Forest Preserve Experience Program. Among them was Jecobey Lawson, holding a snapping turtle at Wampum Lake. LAST WORD ‘More maples in low-lying areas, and some grasses are beginning to change hues as the forests turn from vibrant green to more muted olive and then tawny shades. Asters are blooming and supporting goldenrod and yellow tansy in the prairies, while poison ivy exhibits a pinkish tinge, making it easier to spot and avoid.’’ — Wisconsin DNR Outdoor Report, on Thursday WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Friday: Dove hunting begins . . . Early Canada goose season opens

HUNTER SAFETY

Sept. 7 and 9: Newark, (815) 210-4995

Sept. 9-10: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700

Sept. 16-17: Bolingbrook, BPHE92017@gmail.com . . . Kankakee, (815) 935-2704 . . . Momence, (815) 388-3853

Sept. 29-30: Arlington Heights, huntsafely.webs.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Beecher, TJHUNTERSAFETY@GMAIL.COM

FISH GATHERINGS

Monday: (Week early because of Labor Day), Discussion on Lake Winneconne, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m. fishinfools.org

Wednesday: Capt. Jay Stephan on Green Bay muskie fishing, Walleyes Unlimited, 7 p.m., Gurnee American Legion, walleyesunlimitedusa.org.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

