City Council poised to allow Cubs to play this Friday’s game at night

Some city officials hope allowing the Chicago Cubs to play one Friday night game this regular season will give them a boost in their bid to return to the World Series. | Getty Images

If the Cubs don’t repeat as National League East Division champs, it won’t be because the city doesn’t help.

The City Council is poised to do its part Wednesday by making a one-time exception to the ban on Friday and Saturday night games at Wrigley Field.

That will allow Cubs players to get a few more hours of sleep on Thursday night after wrapping up a four-game series in Pittsburgh with a night game against the Pirates.

The first-ever Friday night game played at Wrigley during the regular season will be played this week against the second-place Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers, who are off on Thursday, have voiced their displeasure with the scheduling change.

The game has playoff implications because the pesky Brewers remain 3.5 games behind the first-place Cubs in a mediocre division that nobody seems to want to win.

“It really has been a challenge to Cubs teams throughout the years when returning from the road after a night game on the road to play a day game at home,” Mike Lufrano, vice president of community relations and legal counsel for the Cubs, told the License Committee earlier Wednesday.

“Fundamentally, we believe wins and losses should be determined in the field—not because of scheduling restrictions.”

Local Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) added: “I am in support of it and I wish the Cubs good luck and a good post-season, hopefully.”

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney has gone toe-to-toe with Mayor Rahm Emanuel on a host of issues tied to the team’s plan to renovate Wrigley Field and develop the land around it.

He has also squared off with the mayor on security issues and the team’s repeatedly rejected request that the city close Addison and Clark on game days.

On Wednesday, Lufrano had only praise for City Hall.

“We really are looking forward to this. We appreciate the work that’s gone into bringing us to this point,” Lufrano said.

“This will be the first-ever regular season night game to take place on a Friday night at Wrigley Field. We’re glad for the leadership of the mayor and this committee and Ald. Tunney in addressing this issue.”

Although the elephant’s nose is now under the tent, Tunney has insisted the Friday night game against the Brewers will be a one-time-only exception.

“It’s a compromise. It’s a favor,” Tunney told the Chicago Sun-Times last week. “I don’t want it to be a regular occurrence because there’s a number of businesses where Friday and Saturday nights are very, very important and they’re non-Cub-related. Theater, fine-dining restaurants that don’t do well when there’s a Cub night game. And Friday and Saturday in many of our businesses are make-it-or-break-it days for their business to stay in business.”

On Wednesday, Lufrano noted that the first game of the 2016 World Series was played on a Friday night at Wrigley. Concerts have also been held on Friday nights.

“There have been 10 of them, including two this year, which have all gone pretty well and, we think, helped out in the neighborhood,” Lufrano said.

“We think we’ve learned a lot since this ordinance was adopted back in 1988 [authorizing installation of lights at Wrigley] in terms of the impact and how to address things in the community how to make night games successful — whether they’re on week nights on Friday nights or Saturday nights.”

Last month, Emanuel flatly rejected Kenney’s request to lift the cap on night games at Wrigley to allow for the 54 games under the lights that most other Major League teams play.

The mayor maintained that the Cubs chose to trade night games for concerts because they don’t have to share the take with other teams — and now, they must “live with the consequences.”

But that was before Cubs manager Joe Maddon made the public case, noting player fatigue caused by day games at Wrigley Field on the day after the team plays a night game on the road and flies home to Chicago.