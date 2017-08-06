City makes Wrigley security demands of the Cubs — for a change

Chicago Police stand guard outside Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Indians during the World Series last year. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration put the Cubs on notice Thursday to make security changes at Wrigley Field that stop short of the game-day street closings that the team has been demanding for years.

In a letter to Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs, Alicia Tate-Nadeau, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, outlined six security measures that, she claims, “require your prompt attention.”

They include:

Promptly notifying the Chicago Police Department of any serious injury occurring on Cubs property. Currently, the Cubs are “responsible for making the decision about whether the incident is criminal in nature, not the police,” an arrangement City Hall wants to change. “We have been made aware that the Cubs did not immediately report a recent death at Wrigley Field,” the letter states.

Engaging design engineers to develop plans for and “fully-funding” design and construction of a city-approved plan to widen the sidewalk along Addison along the ballpark between Sheffield and Clark by “up to four feet to facilitate the installation of security barriers” or bollards. “This process would mirror standard procedures for a property owner proposing to improve the public way,” Tate-Nadeau wrote.

Developing a “comprehensive security and crowd management plan” for the new open-air plaza adjacent to Wrigley Field that has become a big attraction for Cubs fans. “Specific areas requiring attention to ensure safety and security include: protocols for sheltering in place, evacuation and gate manipulation, as well as the need for a secure fence line between the retail shops and plaza,” Tate-Nadeau wrote.

Fully integrating Wrigley Field cameras — including 30 new ones installed with a $1 million donation from the Cubs — into the city network of 29,000 public and private cameras. That network is the largest in the nation accessible from a single location: the 911 center headquarters of city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Upgrading the public safety radio communications in the on-site Joint Operations Center at Wrigley. “OEMC is pleased to assist those efforts by providing guidance from our subject matter experts to enhance interoperability for local and federal law enforcement partners with Cubs security staff,” the letter states.

Outfitting off-duty police officers who moonlight as security officers for the Cubs with “an easily recognizable shirt or uniform so they are readily identified as security enforcement.”

For months, the city has been on the defensive on the issue of Wrigley security as the Cubs have intensified their efforts to close Addison and Clark on game days.

Thursday’s letter shifts the focus—and puts the team on the defensive on the security issue.

“It is of the utmost importance to me to ensure that we are addressing security around Wrigley Field comprehensively and expeditiously,” Tate-Nadeau wrote.

“The OEMC is dedicated to working with the Chicago Cubs organization to help coordinate security logistics around Wrigley Field to ensure safe and enjoyable events for all players, fans, residents and visitors to Chciago. As you continue to invest in upgrading the fan experience inside the stadium, it is our hope that you will also prioritize security investments in the area.”

For years, the Cubs have been pressuring Mayor Rahm Emanuel to order the game-day shutdown of Addison and Clark.

The team renewed the street closure request earlier this year after a terrorist attack in London that saw five people killed and 40 others injured after an attacker drove a car into a crowd along Westminster Bridge near the British Parliament.

More recently, the Cubs were emboldened by the city of Boston’s decision to close the streets around Fenway Park and by Sunday’s terrorist attack on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market.

Amid persistent opposition from Tunney and the Wrigleyville residents the alderman represents, Emanuel has repeatedly slammed the door on street closures.

Instead, of closing Addison and Clark on game days, Emanuel agreed to ban trucks from the streets around Wrigley — and sharply constrict traffic — to ramp up security for the World Series Champions’ home opener and the entire season.

The security bubble that mirrors the plan in place during the playoffs and World Series last year is bounded by Irving Park Road, Belmont, Hasted and Southport.

Within that perimeter, trucks and “anything above a cargo van” will be banned and diverted starting two hours before the game and continuing until one hour after the g

All remaining traffic is reduced to one lane.

Even without street closures, this year’s security plan marks a significant ramp-up from the plan in place around Wrigley last season prior to the playoffs and World Series.

That’s a point Tate-Nadeau made again in Thursday’s letter.

“Some of the new physical security measures include truck restrictions during specified time periods and slowing vehicles approaching Wrigley Field through a serpentine traffic configuration to allow for visual inspections of vehicles at select locations,” she wrote.

“In addition, temporary full street closures are implemented at the direction of public safety officials when crowd conditions warrant, such as during the games this past weekend” against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Team spokesman Julian Green had no immediate comment on the letter.