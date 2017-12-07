Clay Matthews with miss Jay Cutler as Bears QB

Clay Matthews won’t have Jay Cutler to knock around anymore.

The Packers linebacker said he’ll miss playing against the former Bears quarterback, who retired after he was released from the Bears after the 2016 season.

“Obviously, he rubbed some fans the wrong way,” Matthews said on the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Show. “I know people get on him about his nonchalant attitude, but I always enjoyed playing against him. I’m glad I got a lot of sacks against him. I’ll miss that the most. But hopefully the next in line in Chicago will be as equally willing to help me pad my stats.”

With a pathetic career record as a Bear of 2-10 against the team’s most fierce rival, it’s obvious why Matthews and the Packers loved seeing Cutler under center.

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is sacked by Packers linebacker Clay Matthews on December 16, 2012 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | David Banks/Getty Images

The feeling appears to be mutual. In May, Cutler was asked on Colin Cowherd’s radio show if he would play for the Packers if they were interested.

“Honestly if the Green Bay Packers called, I’m probably not going to do it,” he said. “I don’t think they would ever call me, but I’d probably have to pass.”

Cutler was hired by Fox Sports as a broadcast analyst for the 2017 season. He’ll be paired with Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

His successor, Mike Glennon, will have a clean slate against Green Bay. In two seasons, he has never faced the Packers.