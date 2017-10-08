Clippard knows White Sox might not be his last stop

Veteran right-hander Tyler Clippard, taken from the Yankees along with outfield prospect Blake Rutherford in the White Sox trade of David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Tommy Kahnle before the deadline, converted his first save for the Sox against the Astros Tuesday and has pitched seven scoreless innings over his last six outings, lowering his ERA to 2.16 in nine appearances for the Sox.

His overall ERA with the Yankees was 4.95, and Clippard, 32, thinks he’s on to something.

“When I got here I was in a bit of a funk, and working with Coop [pitching coach Don Cooper] and Has [bullpen coach Curt Hasler] I saw some results and I feel pretty comfortable out there right now,” Clippard said Thursday. “I’m looking at my target and it’s going in that general vicinity. When that’s happening I’m on track.”

It’s that simple?

Tyler Clippard (right) celebrates a White Sox win over the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“There are times when you are really comfortable and you lift your leg up and the ball just goes there,” said Clippard, who has an unorthodox delivery that has worked well over a career that started in 2007. “And then you wake up one day and it’s not there any more. That’s what happened to me this year.”

Clippard said the trade “wasn’t something that I wanted” because the Yankees are in a playoff push but “I said, ‘Let’s make the most of this.’ And everyone here has been great.”

If Clippard (58 career saves) strings together more good outings, the Sox might find a taker from a contending team looking for veteran bullpen help and add another prospect to their farm system. The Sox are Clippard’s sixth team in the last four seasons.

“Who knows, man,” Clippard said, laughing. “At this point, the way my life has been over the last three years I’m ready for anything. That’s the nature of being a veteran bullpen arm in this day and age. It’s a life that we lead. You just go where you’re needed.”