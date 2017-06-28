Clippers to trade Chris Paul to the Rockets: report

Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul drives past Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed on a trade to send All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, The Vertical reports.

Paul agreed to opt in to the final year of his $24.2 million contract, which opened the avenue for the Clippers to execute this trade with the Rockets, according to The Vertical.

In exchange for Paul, the Clippers will receive forward Sam Dekker and guards Patrick Beverley and Loui Williams. The Rockets are also giving up a 2018 first-round pick, The Vertical reports.

Paul had until Wednesday to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star and a nine-time All-Defensive team member. His six seasons with Los Angeles came after he played six seasons with New Orleans. Paul has remained fairly consistent throughout his career. He’s averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game over his 12 season NBA tenure.

