Clock ticking as hot Cubs beat Brewers, await front office’s next move

MILWAUKEE – The players have done all they can since the All-Star break.

The next move belongs to the Cubs’ front office as they try to land a veteran catcher and bullpen help before Monday’s 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline.

“I don’t know about anything as big as the ‘Q’ trade, but I think you kind of expect something,” said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who homered in Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park. “Probably something that nobody really expects to happen.”

That was the feeling when the Cubs landed left-handed starter Jose Quintana from the White Sox during the break, which by Sunday still looked like the biggest acquisition of the summer trading period.

John Lackey is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA since the All-Star break after beating the Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.

“I guess [by Monday] we’ll see,” Bryant said. “The clock’s ticking.”

Cubs president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer said before the All-Star break that how the Cubs played coming out would determine how aggressive they would get in trade talks.

When the White Sox put a Quintana move on a tighter timeline, the Cubs pounced. And as the team has continued an impressive post-break run, they have prioritized trading for a catcher and trying to add more pitching.

The Brewers were in first place with a 5½-game lead over the Cubs before the Cubs surged to a 13-3 run that included winning two of three at Miller Park over the weekend.

Suddenly, the Cubs are a season-high eight games over .500 and have a 2½-game lead over the Brewers.

The starting pitching has been the driver. After the rotation struggled with a 4.66 ERA the first half, the starters have gone 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA out of the break.

That includes Quintana going 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA in his three starts since the trade.

It also includes a resurgent John Lackey, who improved to 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA in three starts since the break after beating the Brewers Sunday with six strong innings.

“That was like the couple-years-ago Johnny,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The fastball was that good; the slider was that good.”

As recently as two weeks ago, Maddon was taking questions about whether Lackey’s rotation job might be on the line.

“You definitely need some rest as a team,” Lackey said of the value of the four-day All-Star break. “But some of us could use some medication, some of us all kinds of stuff.”

The bullpen that would get the boost if they can add the “high-leverage, late-inning guy” Maddon would like pitched 11 scoreless innings during the Brewers series, allowing only three hits.

Victor Caratini, the rookie catcher who would return to the minors for a month with the addition of a veteran filled in at first for an ailing Anthony Rizzo and hit the go-ahead home run Sunday in the seventh inning.

“I think if you ask everyone in here, we’re really confident our team can get on a run,” Rizzo said. “We’re really confident with what we have. And we’re confident with the front office. If they’re going to do something it’s just going to help us.”

Maddon said before the game he had talked to Epstein and that nothing was imminent then.

“There’s no white smoke,” Maddon said. “By the time we get back [to Chicago], there might be more to talk about.”

After the game: “Still no new pope.”

The clock’s ticking.

“Whoever they bring in, if they do, it’s definitely going to provide some more energy,” Bryant said. “We saw that when ‘Q’ got here. Whoever it is, if they do, it’ll only help us.

“It doesn’t really matter what they’ve done so far this year. It’s just the fact of having another player and a new personality in here.”

