Closer Aroldis Chapman gets his Series ring at Wrigley

The last of the World Series ring ceremonies was short but sweet Friday at Wrigley Field – a contrast to how important the recipient was.

“Aroldis Chapman was one of the most important guys we had,’’ manager Joe Maddon said of the closer acquired in mid-season who returned to the Yankees as a free agent last winter. “I’ve said before, we wouldn’t have done it without him.’’

Chapman proved his closer worth again in preserving the 3-2 comeback victory for the Yankees Friday, his 7th save this season.

Hours earlier, he received his ring from team president Theo Epstein, general manager Jed Hoyer and Maddon as his former teammates applauded and hugged him.

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 05: Aroldis Chapman #54 of the New York Yankees shows off his World Series ring with (L-R) Manager Joe Maddon #70, general manager Jed Hoyer, owner Tom Ricketts and president Theo Epstein of the Chicago Cubs before a game at Wrigley Field on May 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

“I always understood coming here and winning a championship would be something that would be special,’’ Chapman said. “I understood that they gave up a lot of players for me, but I didn’t want to add extra pressure to myself. I just wanted to do my job.

“This means a lot,’’ he said of the World Series hardware. “As a ballplayer, everyone wants to win a championship. That’s the goal. Now I’m excited to be part of this [Yankees] team. This is where I wanted to be as a free agent. We have a lot of young guys. It’s a fight now because we want to win a championship here.’’

Former Cubs All Star Starlin Castro wasn’t getting a ring, having been traded to the Yankees before last season.

But he was all smiles in his return to Wrigley Field, praising his former teammates’ success.

“I love this field. I have good memories in this ballpark,’’ he said. “I feel happy for the city and my ex- teammates. I was in my first playoffs here [2015.]’’

The crowd applauded Castro’s first at-bat as his former walk-up music played. The video board also posted a Welcome sign for him in his Cubs uniform.