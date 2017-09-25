Closer look at Sox’ Jose Abreu, near misses of 25 HR-100 RBI club

Much has been made of the elite company White Sox slugger Jose Abreu is keeping in becoming the third player with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBI in each of his first four seasons.

The others, you’ve no doubt heard, are Yankees great Joe DiMaggio and Albert Pujols, now with the Angels as he wraps up a Hall of Fame-bound career.

But what about the near-misses? Who woulda, shoulda, coulda been on this list with a little luck or a few more plate appearances?

There are 10 players who were in that 25-100 club in three of their first four seasons. Here’s how they break down:

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu drives in his 100th RBI against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning on Sept. 23, 2017.

| David Banks/Getty Images

• RBI qualifiers who missed in home runs: Ted Williams stands alone here. In 1940, his second season with the Red Sox, Teddy Ballgame hit .344, led the American League with a .442 on-base percentage, had a 1.036 OPS and 113 RBI. Fantastic season, but only 23 homers.

• Home run qualifiers who fell short in RBI: Rookies often take a while to take middle-of-the-order spots to maximize RBI opportunities.

Mark Teixeira homered 26 times as a Rangers rookie in 2003, but often hit sixth or seventh in an 84-RBI season. Eddie Mathews was more extreme, with 25 homers but only 52 RBI while often hitting sixth or seventh for a low-scoring Boston Braves team.

The Brewers’ Ryan Braun slugged 34 homers in 2007, but fell short at 97 RBI. He wasn’t called to the majors until late May.

• The short seasons: The other six players with three qualifying seasons in their first four had even less rookie playing time than Braun.

In descending order of playing time, they were Johnny Mize (469 plate appearances, 19 homers, 93 RBI); Miguel Cabrera (346, 12, 62); David Wright (283, 14, 40); Chuck Klein (275, 11, 34); Jose Canseco (100, 5, 13) and Hal Trosky (47, 1, 8).

All were in the majors by age 23, with Williams, Trosky, Mathews, Canseco and Caberera up at 20, as was DiMaggio on the four-for-four list.

That’s a point of difference from Abreu, who was a 27-year-old rookie immediately after departing Cuba.

The list of players with 27 home runs and 100 RBI from ages 27-30 isn’t as exclusive. There are 25 players, including Abreu. Pujols is there with four different seasons than on the first four list.

Included ex-Cubs Hack Wilson and Sammy Sosa and White Sox great Frank Thomas. Albert Belle is there makes the list with three Indians seasons and one with the Sox. Former Sox Adam Dunn makes it with four Reds seasons.

Two from the three of the first four list are here, too: Texeira and Williams.

The other 16 are Cabrera, Carlos Delgado, Jimmie Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Jason Giambi, Ken Griffey Jr., Gil Hodges, Ryan Howard, Chipper Jones, Tino Martinez, Stan Musial, David Ortiz, Mike Piazza, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez and Miguel Tejada.

They’re not all DiMaggio and Pujols, but it’s a terrific mix that puts Abreu in outstanding company on either list.

