Closer Wade Davis is Cubs’ lone All-Star representative

CINCINNATI — A year after sending seven players to the All-Star Game, the defending champion Cubs might send just one, closer Wade Davis. Considering Davis wasn’t a member of the Cubs last season, it’s quite a comedown for a team as star-laden as any in baseball.

But the 31-year-old Davis, a two-time All-Star with the Royals, will be a fine representative for the team July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. He is 16 for 16 in saves — as reliable a closer as there is in all of baseball.

“I’m just happy to be here and fortunate enough to be put in a situation to pitch some winning ballgames and have some success,” he said. “I feel like I’ve made some pitches this year better than I have in the past.”

Manager Joe Maddon, who will lead the National League squad, said Davis has been even better than expected.

Wade Davis is 16-for-16 in save chances. |

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“He has done a great job for us,” Maddon said. “He deserves to go.”