Closures and no-wakes for the weekend: Chicago outdoors/fishing

Chain O'Lakes (file photo of the Chain) and both the upper and lower Fox River zones were no-wake as of 5 a.m. Friday. Credit: Dale Bowman

Here are some impacts of note from the rains and weather this week, just for planning weekend activities. Most apply along the Illinois River or around the Chain O’Lakes and Fox River.

These closures and no-wakes are as of 5 a.m. Friday. I may update or repost as needed.

Click here for the general closure and site updates for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites.

First is the main parking lot at Starved Rock State Park is closed because of flooding. There is parking above. The campground and youth campground are listed as closed from storm damage.

William G. Stratton SP is closed because of flooding.

Boat launches may be closed intermittently by high water at Kankakee River SP.

Buffalo Rock SP remains closed because of tornado damage in February.

As to the Chain O’Lakes, click here for updates from the Fox Waterway Agency on no-wakes or boating closures.

As of Friday morning, all three zones were no-wake. That includes Zone C, the Chain, including the river to the Wisconsin line; Zone B, the upper river, between the Stratton Lock and Dam to the entrance of Pistakee; and Zone A, the lower river, between the Algonquin Dam and the Stratton Lock and Dam.