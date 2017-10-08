Coach Mike Krzyzewski to undergo knee replacement surgery

Duke men’s basketball coach and Chicago native Mike Krzyzewski announced Thursday he will undergo knee replacement surgery on his right knee. The Duke men’s basketball team had been planning on going to the Dominican Republic to play a pair of games against the Dominican national team, but the trip has been canceled as a result of the surgery.

“After three days of working with our team I found it wasn’t sustainable for me to, for a long period of time, to go forward with my knee,” Krzyzewski said in a video posted to the Duke men’s basketball Twitter account. “I could kind of muck it out for the Dominican trip, but for the whole season it would not be appropriate to do this.”

Mike Krzyzewski looks on during a USA Basketball men's national team practice in June 2016. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Krzyzewski said he expects to be ready by the first day of practice at the end of September.

“I’m anxious to do it. I think we have a really good group of youngsters and they deserve me to be at my best for them,” Krzyzewski said.