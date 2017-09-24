Competent QB play would transform Bears into a formidable team

Mike Glennon had an opportunity to change his narrative — to ward off talk of rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky for at least one more week — with three minutes, 26 seconds remaining in regulation against the Steelers.

He didn’t start in an ideal spot, being on the Bears’ 9, but the ball was in his hands in a tied game. Much like Week 1, a win was there for the taking. Coach John Fox’s conservative plan worked again.

At one point, it appeared as if Glennon might be able to “check down” his way into field-goal range. Dump offs to running backs Jordan Howard, Benny Cunningham and Tarik Cohen quickly turned into 24 yards.

Then calamity ensued, starting on the Bears’ 34.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon celebrates the win against the Steelers. (Getty)

Glennon was nearly intercepted by safety Mike Mitchell on a throw well behind receiver Deonte Thompson. It was a bad throw at a bad time – a gaffe sandwiched by a fumble by Cohen, which was recovered by right tackle Bobby Massie, and a botched snap from center Cody Whitehair.

On third-and-10 from the Bears’ 39, Glennon found Cunningham for an eight-yard gain. It was Glennon’s final play in regulation as the Bears punted and gave the Steelers a chance to win with 52 seconds remaining.

All of the above shouldn’t be forgotten in the absurdity that was the Bears’ 23-17 overtime win at Soldier Field on Sunday.

If anything, the most important takeaway from the Bears’ win should be that they are competent quarterback play away from being a formidable team. Glennon was better than he was in Tampa, but he still wasn’t good. He was bailed out by his defense and by Howard and Cohen’s heroics in overtime.

The Bears are asking very little of Glennon in their game plans, but it’s only because he’s proving to be incapable of doing more. He didn’t throw a pass in overtime as the Bears ran through a Steelers defense, which was missing two starters, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

“It was the same thing I ultimately say every week and that’s find a way to win, to put together a winning performance,” Glennon said when asked about his own performance. “And we did that today.”

Barely.

Point to kicker Connor Barth’s missed 47-yard field goal or cornerback Marcus Cooper’s inexplicable decision to stop short of the end zone on his blocked field-goal return as obvious reasons for the close game.

But Glennon’s play should be included.

In the third quarter, Glennon was sacked for a seven-yard loss by nose tackle Javon Hargrave on a second-and-14 play from the Steelers’ 29.

Glennon had time to throw — Howard was open to his left — but the sack hurt the Bears’ field-goal position. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr.’s holding penalty on third down then turned their fleeting scoring opportunity into a punt.

In the fourth quarter, Glennon was intercepted by safety J.J. Wilcox after reading tight end Zach Miller’s option route incorrectly on a play from the Bears’ 12.

Miller broke outside, while Glennon threw inside into a crowd of Steelers. It was a mistake that directly resulted in three points for the Steelers and tie game.

“That one definitely falls on me,” Glennon said.

Considering the Bears had 220 rushing yards, Glennon’s final stat line — 15-for-22 passing, 101 yards, two sacks, a touchdown to a wide-open Adam Shaheen, an interception and a 74.2 passer rating – was very uninspiring.

Glennon completed only one pass to a wide receiver – a nine-yard completion to Deonte Thompson on third-and-16 with less than six minutes remaining.

To be fair, Glennon went deep to receiver Markus Wheaton in the second quarter, and Wheaton failed to make the catch.

Criticism of the Bears’ receivers only goes so far, though. Glennon has embraced Fox’s safer-than-sorry approach and made it his way of life. Running backs caught 12 of Glennon’s passes.

“All that matters is our offense executed enough to win,” Glennon said.

True enough.

But Glennon’s execution still requires work.