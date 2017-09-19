‘Composed’ Giolito solid again for White Sox in loss to Astros

HOUSTON – The White Sox have been sizing up Lucas Giolito’s every start since he was called up from Class AAA Charlotte to make his first start for them on Aug. 22.

He has made six of them now, the latest 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball in a 3-1 loss to the the AL West champion Astros Tuesday night, and he hasn’t looked bad yet.

Manager Rick Renteria took a few moments to size up the 6-6, 255-pound 23-year-old before Giolito’s outing, emphasizing makeup and poise which should serve him well as he lays his foundation for a major league career.

“His composure,’’ Renteria said when asked what has impressed him most watching Giolito during a second stretch of time following his first look-see in spring training. “We wanted him to clean up his delivery, attack the strike zone, be able to execute a game plan.’’

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Houston Astros Tuesday. The right-hander allowed two runs over 6 2/3 innings. (AP)

For the most part, Giolito (2-3) has done that. He struck out three Astros, walked one and gave up seven hits, following 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his previous start against the Royals. Four of Giolito’s outings have been quality starts, and the other two were far from poor. All in all, a very encouraging body of work for a pitcher who posted a 6.75 ERA over six outings.

His ERA with the Sox is 2.58.

“He’s a bright young man,’’ Renteria said. “That part of it was probably the easiest part, understanding what he needed to do against particular hitters.’’

Not unlike Reynaldo Lopez, Carson Fulmer and other top prospects carving their niches into the rebuilding Sox’ future plans, Giolito seems to have a much better handle on what he’s doing after more seasoning at Class AAA Charlotte.

“The most important thing was for all of them was, once they get here, they feel comfortable within their own skins and know they belong here,’’ Renteria said. “It’s going to be the consistency with which they play the game, do what they’re supposed to do, do their piece, that’s going to allow them to maintain a consistent and positive career.’’

Facing the Astros (92-58) in their first game since they clinched the West title Sunday, the Sox (60-90) gave Giolito a 1-0 lead in the third when Yoan Moncada (3-for-4) singled with two outs against right-hander Collin McHugh, stole second and scored on Jose Abreu’s double to left. The RBI was the 98th of the season for Abreu.

MVP candidate Jose Altuve, leading the majors with a .348 average entering the game, clubbed his 24th homer against Giolito in a two-run fourth which also including an RBI double by third baseman Alex Bregman.

Giolito then pitched a perfect fifth and got an assist from catcher Kevan Smith throwing out Josh Reddick trying to steal from one knee in a scoreless sixth. After Yuli Gurriel doubled with two outs in the seventh on Giolito’s 100th pitch (he threw 64 strikes), Renteria went to his bullpen.

Giolito is the son of an actress and Hollywood producer, and his late grandfather, Warren Frost, was known for roles on “Seinfeld” and “Twin Peaks.’’ So it’s no surprise he carries himself easily in the spotlight.

“He is funny, bright and “kind of witty for a 22-year-old,’’ Renteria said.

“His demeanor, all across the board, he’s very loose, very easygoing. He’s a great teammate. These guys love him.

“And then when he gets on the mound, he’s a great competitor. He’s very focused. He doesn’t deviate from that. He’s relaxed, but he has an idea of what he wants to do on the mound.’’