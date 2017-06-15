Conforto on Schwarber-like 2016 struggles: demotion ‘valuable for me’

NEW YORK – The kid made World Series headlines and was handed a starting job the next year despite fewer than 75 career games in the big leagues – the top brass certain of the outfielder’s impact role for a team with visions of back-to-back World Series.

What could go wrong?

“I guess things kind of turn around pretty quick on you,” he said.

If that sounds like the Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber, that’s because it basically is – separated by maybe 800 miles and a season.

Michael Conforto after one of his 14 home runs this season.

It’s also Michael Conforto, who spoke from the Mets clubhouse and from perhaps a deeper understanding of Schwarber’s struggles this season than any other player in the majors.

The lefty slugger’s career track is so similar that the Cubs liked him as their potential fourth overall pick in 2014 if not for Schwarber.

They both broke into the majors in 2015 barely a year after they were drafted (Conforto 10th overall) and both starred in the postseason, Conforto with a two-homer game in a 5-for-15 World Series performance.

Schwarber, of course, got his 7-for-17 World Series comeback fame a year later after missing nearly all of the 2016 season and postseason with a knee injury.

And now? Schwarber is recreating Conforto’s .220 sophomore season in what is essentially his own sophomore season.

Conforto, after two minor-league demotions last year to regroup and regain confidence, has been one of the Mets’ top hitters this season and a potential All-Star.

And while the Cubs have steadfastly refused to consider a demotion for the .178-hitting Schwarber, Conforto sees now the value in the demotions, the first of which came a year ago next week.

“Had it been my decision I would have wanted to stay with the big league club and figure it out at the big league level,” he said. “But [by going down] you gain some confidence back, you see some hits fall in, feel the barrel of the bat a little bit. So I think it was valuable for me.

“Looking back, I wouldn’t change anything about the way everything went down. It ended up being a positive thing for me.”

By contrast, the Cubs force-fed the leadoff spot on Schwarber and stayed with him through six weeks of struggles before dropping him in the order and eventually sitting him against lefties.

After appearing to bottom out last week – with three home runs in a two-week, 3-for-44 stretch – he has shown more sign of life since with a shortened stroke and a pair of multi-hit games.

That included Wednesday night, when he became the first player to hit a ball over the Shea Bridge beyond the wall in right-center at CitiField.

It’s impossible to know whether it’s a sign of anything more than taking advantage of a spotty Marlins staff last week and an ailing Matt Harvey Wednesday (Harvey went on the disabled list with a “stress injury” in his shoulder Thursday).

Schwarber was 2-for-15 between the two multi-hit games.

“You get to a point where everyone your facing is spotting up 95 [mph], they’ve got great off-speed stuff,” Conforto said. “You’ve just got to be able to take a step back, catch your breath a little bit. I think that’s why you see it so often is [young] guys just haven’t been through it.

“Most first-rounders, they don’t go through that level of struggle ever in their lives,” he said. “They’re guys who have never hit under .300, that type of thing. So it’s a new experience.”

It’s what Cubs manager Joe Maddon means when he keeps saying his team is hitting young – because it is. Among struggling first-round picks Addison Russell, Ian Happ and Schwarber, none has two full seasons in the majors.

On Wednesday Schwarber played in his 162nd career game – at all levels of pro ball combined.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said last year he probably waited too long to send Conforto out the first time. Conforto said he doesn’t know where he would be right now if he’d been allowed to fight through at the big-league level all year in 2016.

But he knows it’s common for even great young players. “There’s always a period of struggle in the big leagues,” he said.

As for his friend and former Team USA teammate, Schwarber: “All I’ve ever seen him do is play well and perform,” Conforto said. “He’ll get back to the type of player he knows he is. I’m confident in that. Because I’ve seen it before.”