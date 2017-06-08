Contreras stays hot but bullpen issues plague Cubs in loss

The bullpen faltered as the Cubs lost to the Nationals 9-4 Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs took a 4-3 lead into the eighth inning but Mike Montgomery and Carl Edwards Jr. combined to give up five runs in the inning, including a grand slam to Matt Wieters.

Willson Contreras continued his torrid post-All-Star break stretch, but it was not enough for the Cubs, who fall to six games over .500

Contreras, who now has 10 home runs since the All-Star break, hit a homer in the fourth inning to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Contreras then added another home run, his 21st of the season, in the sixth inning, before Kyle Schwarber followed with his 18th of the year.

Joe Madden argues with second base umpire Mark Ripperger during Sunday's game against the Nationals | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Joe Maddon talked before the game about the Contreras’ mindset right now.

“Right now offensively, man, obviously he’s locked in,” Maddon said. “He’s on top of his game. I know he’s done well in the past but to play at this level offensively he had to lock down his defensive method first in order to really focus on offense.”

Contreras’ 70 RBI are tied with Anthony Rizzo for the team lead and his 21 home runs are second on the team behind Rizzo’s 26.

The Cubs finished the six-game home stand with a 2-4 record. With the Brewers’ 2-1 loss against the Rays on Sunday, the Cubs still hold a 1/2 game lead over Milwaukee for first place in the Central division.

Starting pitcher Jon Lester pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs, striking out seven and walking one.

The Cubs took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning when Javier Báez drove in Ian Happ with an RBI single. But most of the Cubs’ scoring came from the home run ball. The Cubs came into Sunday’s game leading the National League in home runs since July 1 with 50.

The Cubs head to San Francisco next where they will start a six-game road trip against the Giants and Diamondbacks.