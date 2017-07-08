Cooper bullish on Carlos Rodon: ‘We’re on to something now’

Of all the White Sox rebuild story lines, the Carlos Rodon angle matters. It really does.

The talented 24-year-old left-hander has been pegged as a top of the rotation starter since the day, as the best college pitcher in the 2014 draft, the Sox picked him third overall. Three years later, as the Sox stockpile pieces in their farm system to join him in what they believe will be a championship caliber starting rotation, Rodon tries to stay on a path toward being the leader of them all.

Rodon wants to be elite. He has shown flashes, but the road to it has also been rocky at times with stretches of control problems. When he’s on, the 6-3, 235-pounder is as good as there is with one of the best sliders in baseball, a riding fastball and changeup with movement that works well below the strike zone.

When he’s not on, he’s pitching behind in counts, closing in on 100 pitches by the fifth inning and burning up his manager’s bullpen. His first five starts sent Cooper, bullpen coach Curt Hasler and Rodon to the film room, where they found common mechanical glitches when Rodon didn’t locate, Cooper said.

Carlos Rodon pitches against the Red Sox in Boston Friday. Rodon struck out 11 and walked none (AP)

“We’re on to something now,’’ Cooper said. “I feel good where he’s at.’’

Rodon struck out 11 Red Sox and walked none over 7 2/3 innings of two-run ball in his last start Friday. In his previous outing, he struck out nine Indians, walked two and gave up one run over 6 2/3 innings. Before that was 11 strikeouts, three walks and seven hits allowed in a maddening loss to the Cubs in which he needed 98 pitches to finish four innings.

Granted, Rodon, who will take a 1-4 record, 4.66 ERA and 11.9 and 4.7 strikeout and walk rates (per nine innings) into his scheduled Thursday start against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, missed most of spring training and three months because of upper biceps soreness. But he’s had bouts of command issues even when healthy and sharp.

“Now he has to be good at remembering,’’ Cooper said. “Remembering his keys will help him throw more strikes and make adjustments when he’s not. Over the last two or three starts and sidelines he’s starting to figure it out.’’

A quietly fierce competitor who let out primal screams after strikeouts at Fenway Park, Rodon later spoke in hushed tones in the cramped visitors clubhouse after the outing, likely out of respect for a team, ravaged by recent trades, going through a brutal 4-23 stretch. But Rodon was beaming inside, though, believing he is on to something.

“We definitely built some confidence,’’ Rodon said two days later. “Just working toward the catcher, back to the front. It’s simple stuff.’’

“It has been the same thing for a long time,’’ Cooper said. “He has not been able to remember that and repeat that. But here’s what was happening: His head was jammed up. He had anxiousness. He wasn’t trusting, believing. His confidence level was down in his ability to throw strikes. Frustration and negativity set in because of that and he was tying himself up in knots.

“His best physical attribute and gift is a good, live left arm. The mental guy was choking the physical guy and not letting him come out to play. When that happens you don’t have anything.’’

If Rodon focuses on his keys, throws the first pitch for strike one and stays ahead, he can be the elite pitcher he aspires to be, Cooper said.

“Can the hitter hit his stuff?” Cooper said. “I will bet on Carlos against anybody who steps in there. I will double down if he gets ahead.’’

Rodon believes the arrow is pointed up. But it’s been up before.

“For sure,’’ he said. “I definitely built some confidence facing a team like Boston. What we have to do is take it into the next start. It’s another day.’’

NOTES: Right fielder Avisail Garcia (right thumb) was sent to Class AAA Charlotte for a rehab assignment. Dylan Covey (left oblique strain) was transferred from the Arizona League White Sox to Charlotte on his rehab assignment. Covey is scheduled to pitch Tuesday.