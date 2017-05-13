Coordinator: Danny Trevathan starting camp is ‘in question’

Vic Fangio seems prepared for the likelihood Danny Trevathan won’t be ready to start training camp after the inside linebacker ruptured his patellar tendon in November.

“I think that’s in question whether he’ll be ready at that point,” he said Saturday after the Bears’ second rookie minicamp practice.

Trevathan is the furthest behind among Bears defenders seeking improved health next year. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Fangio said he was ready to see how well he moved.

“Hopefully (we) get him back to where he was for like the first six games in that ’15 season,” he said.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman only played 15 percent of the Bears’ downs last year because of a high-ankle sprain.

“We missed him, and I think he was primed to have a good season,” Fangio said.

Kyle Fuller “absolutely” has a chance to contend for a cornerback job, he said, despite missing all last season following routine arthroscopic knee surgery in the preseason. Fangio questioned his desire toward the end of last season.

“I hope to see Kyle healthy and out there running around, moving like he’s 100 percent,” Fangio said. “And we’ll go from there.”

Just for kicks

Former Rams running back Benny Cunningham will be one of the newcomers trying to improve the Bears’ kick return average of 21.6 yards, which was almost exactly average — No. 17 in the league — last year.

“He’s got good averages, and he has had production in this league,” special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said of Cunningham, whose 2,575 kick return yards since 2013 are fourth-most in the NFL. “He’s a thicker player. He’s incredibly smart. He’s a hard worker. There’s a lot to like about what he does.”

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who stands 5-6, will get a look despite having little college experience on returns.

“He’s got verified speed. He’s got quickness … ” Rodgers said. “For a shorter guy, he’s got big hands, and that will help.”

Bullard ready?

Second-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard is “better prepared now to play in the trenches,” Fangio said, after bulking up in his first full offseason since being drafted in the third round. He also knows what’s expected of him.

“I don’t think he was quite ready for that last year, both physically or mentally,” Fangio said, “Emotionally I think he’s more ready. We’re hopeful that he does well.”

Bullard had one sack last season and was a healthy scratch once. He’ll compete with former Chiefs lineman Jaye Howard, who is still recovering from a hip flexor injury, and Mitch Unrein for a starting job.

