Fangio: Danny Trevathan starting camp is ‘in question’

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seems prepared for the likelihood that inside linebacker Danny Trevathan won’t be ready to start training camp after he ruptured his patellar tendon in November.

“That’s in question, whether he’ll be ready at that point,” Fangio said Saturday after the Bears’ second rookie minicamp practice.

Trevathan is the furthest behind among Bears defenders seeking improved health. Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Fangio said he wanted to see how well McPhee moved.

Danny Trevathan might not be ready to start training camp. (AP)

“Hopefully [we] get him back to where he was for like the first six games in that ’15 season,” he said.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman played only 15 percent of the Bears’ downs last year because of a high ankle sprain.

“We missed him, and he was primed to have a good season,” Fangio said.

Fangio said cornerback Kyle Fuller “absolutely” has a chance to contend for a job despite missing all of last season after routine arthroscopic knee surgery in the preseason. Fangio questioned his desire toward the end of the season.

“I hope to see Kyle healthy and out there running around, moving like he’s 100 percent,” Fangio said. “And we’ll go from there.”

Just for kicks

Former Rams running back Benny Cunningham will be one of the newcomers trying to improve the Bears’ kick-return game. They averaged 21.4 yards last season, ranking 18th in the league.

“He’s got good averages, and he has had production in this league,” special-teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said of Cunningham, whose 2,575 kick-return yards since 2013 are the fourth-most in the NFL. “He’s a thicker player. He’s incredibly smart. He’s a hard worker. There’s a lot to like about what he does.”

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who stands 5-6, will get a look despite having little college experience on returns.

“He’s got verified speed. He’s got quickness,” Rodgers said. “For a shorter guy, he’s got big hands, and that will help.”

Bullard ready?

Fangio said second-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard is “better prepared now to play in the trenches” after bulking up in his first full offseason since being drafted in the third round. He also knows what’s expected of him.

“I don’t think he was quite ready for that last year, both physically or mentally,” Fangio said. “Emotionally, he’s more ready. We’re hopeful that he does well.”

Bullard had one sack last season and was a healthy scratch once. He’ll compete with former Chiefs lineman Jaye Howard, who is recovering from a hip-flexor injury, and Mitch Unrein for a starting job.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley.

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com

RELATED STORIES

With advice from Bears rival, Eddie Jackson eager to start pro career

From Chipotle to Twitter, life is bigger than ever for Adam Shaheen