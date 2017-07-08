Crawford snubbed from NHL Network’s top-10 goalies list

Corey Crawford was left off of the NHL Network's top-10 goalies list on Sunday. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The NHL Network released its list of the top-10 current NHL goalies Sunday night and one Blackhawk was noticeably missing.

Corey Crawford didn’t even crack the top-10 list.

The NHL Network shared another article of its honorable mentions. The national hockey experts ranked Crawford at No. 13, despite being called an “elite goalie,” who was “his consistent self in 2016-17.”

Canadiens netminder Carey Price topped the list after going 37-20 last season and posting a .923 save percentage.

Here’s the complete list per NHL Network:

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals Segei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings Cam Talbot, Edmonton Oilers Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Crawford’s stats did slip last season; his goals against average was higher and save percentage was lower than the two previous seasons. He went 32-18-4 with a 2.55 goals against average and .918 save percentage last season.

In the post season, Crawford went 0-4 with a .902 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average.

From a pure statistical standpoint, Crawford did better than some of the netminders who made the original list.

Jonathan Quick, who finished in sixth, appeared in only 17 games last season after dealing with a severe groin injury. He went eight of those games and held a .917 save percentage.

Henrik Lundqvist was picked at No. 8 and had a .910 save percentage and averaged 2.74 goals against.

Similar to Quick and Lundqvist, Martin Jones, who checked in at No. 9 on the list, had a worse save percentage (.912) than Crawford.

A vast amount of NHL fans disagreed with the list and some called it a “joke.”

