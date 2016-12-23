Corey Crawford terrific in return, but Hawks fall in OT

On his knees, just outside one corner of the crease during a Colorado power play late in the second period Friday night, Corey Crawford twisted his torso enough to see the puck bouncing toward the stick of Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen, who stood just outside the opposite corner of the blue paint. As Rantanen chipped the puck toward the gaping goalmouth, Crawford kicked out his left skate, used it to push off, lunged to his right and swatted the puck off the goal line and out of danger with one hand, flopping to his belly in the process.

Crawford lost his appendix on Dec. 3. He didn’t lose his mojo.

In his first appearance in 22 days, Crawford looked as sharp and as quick-footed as he was while carrying the Blackhawks to the top of the league standings over the first two months. He made 32 saves — several of the spectacular variety — as he willed the lackluster Hawks to a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the last-place Avalanche.

“Thank God for the way he played,” Jonathan Toews said. “You can’t really do much more than he did tonight.”

Corey Crawford makes a glove save over his head Friday night against Colorado. (Getty Images)

Considering Colorado had lost 6-0 at home to Toronto a night earlier, it was an obviously poor result. And it was the first time the Hawks lost a game they led after two periods all season. But in the bigger picture, Nathan MacKinnon’s 2-on-1 goal 25 seconds into overtime did little to diminish the significance of Crawford’s performance.

Crawford was tested early and often, as the Avalanche had nine of the first 10 shots on goal. The first good shot he saw came from Andreas Martinsen two minutes in, and Crawford turned it aside. He made a nice kick save off a pretty Nathan MacKinnon move in the second, and then was sensational late in the second and throughout the third.

“I was reading plays pretty good,” said Crawford, who said he felt good physically, too. “That’s the most important thing. Seeing the puck well, obviously, is the first thing. But reading plays and reacting after that — I felt pretty good.”

Just as encouraging as Crawford’s performance was that of Toews. The beleaguered Hawks captain — whose frustration seemed to reach a season high after he came up empty on several good chances in a loss to Ottawa on Tuesday — had a stellar all-around game and scored his first goal since Nov. 6. With the Hawks on a power play midway through the second period, Artemi Panarin’s shot went behind Colorado goaltender Calvin Pickard (noted Hawks-killer Semyon Varlamov was out with a groin injury) and along the goal line, where Toews smacked it in.

“Like I’ve been saying, it was a matter of time,” Toews said. “It was an ugly one. I probably stole that one from [Panarin], but I think he’s had his fair share of one-timers on the power play. It was nice to feel one and see it go in. It always helped the confidence, no matter what. Unfortunately, we couldn’t feed off it and get some more, the way we needed it tonight. It sucks we came up short.”

Despite Crawford’s shorthanded heroics later in the period, the lead didn’t hold. Rantanen redirected a Tyson Barrie shot past Crawford at 5:42 of the third period to tie the score at 1-1. It was Colorado’s first goal in more than 167 minutes.

Crawford bounced right back, though, stacking the pads to make a big save during 4-on-4 play midway through the third, then denying Blake Comeau on a breakaway moments later, ensuring the Hawks got at least a point. They head into the three-day Christmas break on a two-game losing streak, but with two of their most important players — Crawford and Toews — heading in the right direction.

“There were some positives, especially Crow in the net,” Joel Quenneville said. “Certain players played pretty good, and other guys were ordinary. But I think we needed to be better. They deserved to win that game.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus