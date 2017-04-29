Corey Davis, two St. Rita grads highlight locals drafted into NFL

Here are the players from the Chicago area who were drafted.

WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

High school: Wheaton Warrenville South.

Selection: Titans, first round, 5th overall.

Quick hit: The Titans clearly weren’t scared off by Davis’ recent ankle surgery. He instantly becomes a go-to target for quarterback Marcus Mariota.

C Ethan Pocic, LSU

High school: Lemont

Selection: Seahawks, second round, 58th overall.

Quick hit: He was an All-American center in college, but the Seahawks like his versatility. At 6-6 and 310 pounds, he has the size for tackle.

G Dan Feeney, Indiana

High school: Sandburg

Selection: Chargers, third round, 71st overall.

Quick hit: The Chargers drafted Feeney and Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp (second round, 38th overall) to improve the middle of their line.

NIU receiver Kenny Golladay at the NFL Scouting Combine. (AP)

WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois

High school: St. Rita

Selection: Lions, third round, 96th overall.

Quick hit: The Lions said they will expand his route-running but he was a very productive player at NIU, scoring 18 times in two years.

DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa

High school: Montini

Selection: Vikings, fourth round, 109th overall.

Quick hit: Johnson joins one of the league’s best defenses. He can be instant depth behind Shariff Floyd and Linval Joseph.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan

High school: Marmion

Selection: Bengals, fourth round, 138th overall.

Quick hit: Glasgow joins a defensive line led by All-Pro Geno Atkins and 2016 fourth-round pick Andrew Billings.

K Jake Elliott, Memphis

High school: Lyons

Selection: Bengals, fifth round, 153rd overall.

Quick hit: The Bengals cut veteran kicker Mike Nugent in December. It will be Elliott’s job to lose against Randy Bullock.

TE Eric Saubert, Drake

High school: Hoffman Estates

Selection: Falcons, fifth round, 174th overall.

Quick hit: Saubert faces a transition after playing everywhere at Drake. But he’s an athletic threat with a knack for big production.

DE Pat O’Connor, Eastern Michigan

High school: St. Rita

Selection: Lions, seventh round, 250th overall.

Quick hit: The fun fact here is that he joins high school teammate Golladay in Detroit. O’Connor had 8 ½ sacks in his final college season.