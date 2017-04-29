Corey Davis, two St. Rita grads highlight locals drafted into NFL
Here are the players from the Chicago area who were drafted.
WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
High school: Wheaton Warrenville South.
Selection: Titans, first round, 5th overall.
Quick hit: The Titans clearly weren’t scared off by Davis’ recent ankle surgery. He instantly becomes a go-to target for quarterback Marcus Mariota.
C Ethan Pocic, LSU
High school: Lemont
Selection: Seahawks, second round, 58th overall.
Quick hit: He was an All-American center in college, but the Seahawks like his versatility. At 6-6 and 310 pounds, he has the size for tackle.
G Dan Feeney, Indiana
High school: Sandburg
Selection: Chargers, third round, 71st overall.
Quick hit: The Chargers drafted Feeney and Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp (second round, 38th overall) to improve the middle of their line.
WR Kenny Golladay, Northern Illinois
High school: St. Rita
Selection: Lions, third round, 96th overall.
Quick hit: The Lions said they will expand his route-running but he was a very productive player at NIU, scoring 18 times in two years.
DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
High school: Montini
Selection: Vikings, fourth round, 109th overall.
Quick hit: Johnson joins one of the league’s best defenses. He can be instant depth behind Shariff Floyd and Linval Joseph.
DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan
High school: Marmion
Selection: Bengals, fourth round, 138th overall.
Quick hit: Glasgow joins a defensive line led by All-Pro Geno Atkins and 2016 fourth-round pick Andrew Billings.
K Jake Elliott, Memphis
High school: Lyons
Selection: Bengals, fifth round, 153rd overall.
Quick hit: The Bengals cut veteran kicker Mike Nugent in December. It will be Elliott’s job to lose against Randy Bullock.
TE Eric Saubert, Drake
High school: Hoffman Estates
Selection: Falcons, fifth round, 174th overall.
Quick hit: Saubert faces a transition after playing everywhere at Drake. But he’s an athletic threat with a knack for big production.
DE Pat O’Connor, Eastern Michigan
High school: St. Rita
Selection: Lions, seventh round, 250th overall.
Quick hit: The fun fact here is that he joins high school teammate Golladay in Detroit. O’Connor had 8 ½ sacks in his final college season.