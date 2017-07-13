Costly mistakes by Gar/Pax have already hampered the so-called rebuild

Lauri Markkanen is going to be a player.

Does the No. 7 overall pick from the June draft ever see an All-Star Game? That will be up to him and the work he’s willing to put in.

The outside shot is as good as advertised for the 7-foot rookie out of Arizona, and the physicality in which he plays was better than advertised.

Even meaningless Summer League games have shown that over the last week.

He’s a key piece of this Bulls rebuild moving forward, and no one will remind people more of that than general manager Gar Forman.

But before Forman can bruise his fist from beating on his own chest with the drafting of Markkanen, don’t get caught up in the sleight of hand once again going on with this front office.

Forget the handfuls of mistakes by Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson over the last five years. There are three giant Gar/Pax boo-boos already seeping into this current rebuild that can’t be overlooked.

1. The Wade decision

Forman likes to talk about the “fiscal responsibility’’ they used in signing Dwyane Wade in that it was only for two years, but those are cover-up words used to distract from just how unprepared this front office was in their long-term planning.

Wade fell from a South Beach cloud into their lap – championship rings and all – and without understanding a set future direction, the make-up of their team or the type of player coach Fred Hoiberg wanted for his offense they threw a bunch of money at the hometown kid as if to say, “See, we can land the big-name free agent after all.’’

And now that they have a new path and Wade picked up his $23.8 million option for next season, they are being held hostage.

The Sun-Times reported last month that while Wade and the Bulls have not spoken about a buyout, Wade’s asking price will be in the $20 million neighborhood. The Bulls, however, have no trips planned for that zip code.

So instead, they’re going to play hard ball with their model of “fiscal responsibility,’’ leaving Wade on the roster, and not only taking up valuable minutes for their young players, but also with the chance that Wade could win them a few games that hurt their lottery hopes.

Zach LaVine has insisted several times that he and his surgically repaired ACL will be ready for training camp, but the Bulls have stated they will be cautious with his return. It will be completely inexcusable if Wade is still a Bull when LaVine is ready.

2. Causing Payne

A Bulls source told the Sun-Times that the front office is already looking to move Cameron Payne, and had no problem letting him leave Summer League for “family reasons” because his play was so bad it was only hurting his stock.

In the end, Doug McDermott – the team’s best outside shooter – was given to Oklahoma City in February for absolutely nothing in return.

3. For whom the Bell tolls

The drafting and selling of second-round pick Jordan Bell to Golden State was a real head-scratcher on draft night, and has now turned into flat-out embarrassment with how well Bell has played in Summer League.

This Bulls roster sorely lacks defense, and Bell has shown shut-down ability and a physicality that will keep him in the league for a long time.

They gave that away for $3.5 million and a flimsy explanation of the wing players they had on their draft board were gone.

Trust this rebuild so far? No thanks.