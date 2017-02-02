Could Jimmy Garoppolo come home as the Bears’ next starting QB?

HOUSTON — Jimmy Garoppolo feels the tug of home.

It’s usually vocalized by his childhood friends from Arlington Heights, not satisfied with his status as the Patriots’ backup quarterback.

They ask him about starting for the Bears.

“All the time,” he said.

Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo started two games this season. (AP)

He’ll usually fire a joke back in their direction. It’s a question he’s used to answering — and has been asked this week, in between doing his best Matt Ryan impression during practice.

“It’s kinda one those things,” he said this week. “During the season I’m not really responding to them. Right now it’s all Atlanta. We’ll see how it goes on Monday.”

The Patriots have reached their second Super Bowl in his three seasons, but he wants to lead one onto the field as the starter.

“That’s been the dream since you were a little kid growing up,” said the Eastern Illinois and Rolling Meadows High School alum. “You want to be the guy in the game, playing, and in the Super Bowl. It’s what you live for, really.”

Mentor Tom Brady is 39, but said Monday night that he didn’t see “any end in sight” to his career. Garoppolo is entering the final year of his contract, so this offseason is the Patriots’ last chance to move him. Their asking price figures to be substantial, based on the fact the Eagles were able to land the Vikings’ 2017 first-round pick and 2018 fourth-rounder for Sam Bradford.

Garoppolo, though, has started only two career games — while Brady was serving his “Deflategate” suspension to begin the season. But Garoppolo sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder with about four minutes left in the first half of Game 2.

His starter tape, then, is limited to five healthy quarters. And whichever team trades for him would likely sign him to a new deal before he plays a snap.

“Can you imagine? He might get traded and paid for playing just (two games) … it’s amazing,” NFL Network analyst and former Lions head coach Steve Mariucci said.

“We’re looking for the next franchise quarterback or pro bowl quarterback. If there’s an inkling of thought that he might be that guy, and he’s young, and we can get him — I hate to use the word ‘overpay,‘ but that’s what you have to do.”

The Texans’ Brock Osweiler personifies such dangers, but the Bears can claim better knowledge of Garoppolo than most. They practiced alongside the Patriots for three days leading up to their preseason game, in which Garoppolo went 16-for-21 for 181 yards and a touchdown.

After one practice session, the quarterback and Bears GM Ryan Pace, a fellow Eastern Illinois alum, chatted for a few minutes.

Bears coach John Fox needs to win games in his third season, and the 25-year-old wouldn’t have the same growing pains as a rookie would.

Garoppolo’s inexperience isn’t unusual, either. Two of the top three quarterback prospects have relatively few college starts — Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer (23) and North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky (13).

Pace said last week he looks for three things in a quarterback.

“It’s your football intelligence, it’s your accuracy, it’s your ability to quickly process,” he said.

Garoppolo has shown all three — but in a limited audition.

“He’s learned how to be a professional,” said Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whose brother Ben is a Bears offensive assistant. “He’s learned how to approach this game. He now understands how difficult it is to be good.

“I think that’s important thing for a young player — to cross that line and figure out, ‘It’s not going to come easy to me any more.’”

Fifteen of Garoppolo’s family members and friends will attend Sunday’s Super Bowl.

His next could be much closer to home.

Garoppolo sounds ready to be a starter, wherever it may be.

“I don’t want to sound cocky,” he said, “but as a quarterback in the back of your mind you always think you can do it.”