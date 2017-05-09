Could Willson Contreras return from DL during showdown vs. Brewers?

PITTSBURGH – Barring a setback with his hamstring, catcher Willson Contreras could be on track to return from the disabled list by the end of the Cubs’ series against Milwaukee this weekend.

That would be less than five weeks since pulling the right hamstring running to first base in San Francisco last moth.

Contreras tested the leg in vigorous running drills again Tuesday under staff supervision, and the team was expected to decide early Wednesday whether to send him on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Advanced-A Myrtle Beach has playoff games Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (and Saturday and Sunday if necessary).

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras | Gene J. Puskar/AP

Contreras, the National League Player of the Week for the week before he got hurt, said he has no lingering pain or soreness and believes he is ready for game activity.

“The trainer has the last word,” he said. “It can be frustrating, but you have to see things from a positive point. I got hurt and now I have to be 100 percent sure that I come back and play and be my 100 percent.”

He said he’s not sure how many at-bats with Myrtle Beach he’ll need to feel right at the plate. But the catcher who was hitting .311 with 10 homers and a 1.080 since the All-Star break when he was hurt sounds confident he can return with similar impact.

“My mind’s still positive,” he said. “I was hot and can be hot again. I’m not saying the first game I’m going to go 4-for-4, but I trust myself. And I know when I get back I’ll be on fire, too.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com