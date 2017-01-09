Court rejects Wrigley rooftop owner’s appeal against Cubs

Fans watch what they can of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs on a rooftop across the street from Wrigley Field in Chicago. Not since Oct. 10, 1945, has a World Series game been played at Wrigley Field in Chicago. As the World Series shifts to Chicago this weekend, all eyes are on the second-oldest ballpark in the major leagues. | Andrew Seligman/Associated Press

The nearly three-year legal battle between the Cubs and a nearby Wrigley rooftop business came to a close on Friday when an appellate court sided with the baseball club.

It all started in 2015, when the Cubs putting in a video board that blocked the lucrative view of the right field rooftop. The owner of that rooftop business accused the Cubs of monopolization, defamation and breach of contract for erecting the video board.

In November 2015, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall dismissed the federal lawsuit filed against the Cubs earlier that year.

The rooftop management’s legal fight was not over. The owner soon appealed the district court’s ruling.

Lawyers for Right Field Rooftops LLC argued in May that the Cubs had attempted to monopolize their own baseball games, the Cubs were. But the 7th Circuit court shot down that idea and agreed with the district court’s original ruling, siding with the Cubs, who were represented by Kirkland and Ellis LLP.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney was not immediately available for comment on the court’s affirmation.

