Cowboys, Jerry Jones kneel on field before anthem on ‘MNF’

The Cowboys take a knee before the national anthem Monday night in Glendale, Ariz. | Matt York/AP

The Cowboys, along with owner Jerry Jones, locked arms and kneeled on the field before their game against the Cardinals on Monday night.

The team went to its sideline and locked arms again while Jordin Sparks sang. The Cardinals locked arms, as well.

The Cowboys told ESPN they took a knee “as a statement of equality and representation of unity.”