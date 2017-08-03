Cowboys plan to release QB Tony Romo, per reports

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is likely to be released Thursday, according to ESPN.

That would place Romo on the open market in search of a starting job — and a winner for whom to play. The latter might exclude the Bears, who appear to be inching closer to a deal with Buccaneers backup Mike Glennon. The Broncos and Texans have been linked to Romo.

Like Bears general manager Ryan Pace, Romo attended Eastern Illinois.

The Cowboys met with former Bears quarterback Josh McCown on Wednesday, a sign that Romo could be on the move. Dak Prescott would keep Dallas’ starting job with a veteran, perhaps McCown, as his No. 2.

Tony Romo might have a new home soon. (AP)

The Bears will have one fewer free agent quarterback from which to choose: the Bills announced they were keeping Tyrod Taylor, a release candidate, on a restructured deal.