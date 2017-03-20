Coyote, Great Lakes, whitefish, smallmouth: Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WIlD OF THE WEEK

Sandy Melovic shared her “wild life’’ with this coyote near the Des Plaines Conservation Area shooting range.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “Anyone know how to fish for whitefish? Never seen one, nor heard of them till this article.’’ Edward Sturtevant

A: Most on the Chicago lakefront are caught by perch fishermen fishing on the bottom with crappie or bottom rigs. Brian Breidert, Indiana’s Lake Michigan fisheries biologist, said, “They can be caught using simple techniques, such as bottom fishing with a 1- to 2-ounce weight, a 12- to 24-inch leader, and a small hook baited with waxworms, salmon eggs or bits of night crawler.’’

BIG NUMBER

0: Money in the Trump Administration budget for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite promises otherwise during the campaign

LAST WORD

“Next, I’m still looking for the state record smallie from Lake Michigan. Tell our angler friends to get out there after them.’’

Dan Stephenson, Illinois’ fisheries chief

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

March 25-26: Chicago, http://carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html . . . Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com

April 1-2: Hainesville, (847) 223-5700

April 4, 6, 11, 13: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 class 471009-01

April 29-30: Palatine, click here and it is Program number 203560

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: March 21: Capt. Pat Harrison, Friends of Fishing, Valparaiso Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: March 21: Capt. Mark Kuzniewski on Green Bay and Fox River muskie walleyes, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., click here for info

SWAP MEET

Saturday, March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall, click here for info

COHO DERBY

Saturday, March 25: Henry’s Spring Coho Derby, Navy Pier, prizes for leaders, free raffle for registered fishermen, $6 parking, registration begins 6:30 a.m., event 7-11 a.m., click here for info or call (312) 225-8538

WILD GAME DINNER

Saturday, March 25: Veterans R&R wild game dinner and gun raffle, Wauconda American Legion, Major A. Robert Abboud speaking, click here for info

TURKEY SHOOT

Sunday, March 26: Turkey Shoot, Blackhawk Field Archers, Rockton, click here for info

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Thursday, March 23: Windy City Dinner, Elmcrest Banquets, Elmwood Park

Friday, March 24: West Suburban dinner and banquet, Royalty West Banquets, Willow Springs

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Saturday-next Sunday: South zone, youth turkey hunt

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER

SHOWTIME

