CPOs and Rauner administration: Labor agreement reached

There was a lot of brinksmanship leading up to this, but the Rauner Administration announced this morning an a labor agreement with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council on Illinois Conservation Police Officers.

The heart of this that no CPOs, in a force long depleted, will be laid off.

This was high on my worried list for Illinois outdoors.

Now if only they can fulfill the hope of the final phrase–“while we work to expand staffing levels”–in the press release.

Here is the announcement from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office: