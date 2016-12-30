There was a lot of brinksmanship leading up to this, but the Rauner Administration announced this morning an a labor agreement with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council on Illinois Conservation Police Officers.
The heart of this that no CPOs, in a force long depleted, will be laid off.
This was high on my worried list for Illinois outdoors.
Now if only they can fulfill the hope of the final phrase–“while we work to expand staffing levels”–in the press release.
Here is the announcement from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office:
Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Ratifies Collective Bargaining Agreement with Rauner Administration
Agreement averts layoffs to Illinois Conservation Police
SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today the Administration has reached a collective bargaining agreement with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council representing Illinois Conservation Police Officers.
“Through fair and good faith negotiations, we were able to reach a compromise that continues to protect our state parks and other natural resources,” Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko said. “This new contract is fair to both state employees and taxpayers, and we look forward to continuing our partnership while working together to serve the citizens of Illinois.”
The agreement includes a four-year wage freeze and ensures no conservation police officers will be laid off, while we work to expand staffing levels.