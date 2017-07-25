Crosstown series gets personal, Cubs win 7-2 over White Sox

The White Sox drew blood first Monday in the crosstown series opener, but things got personal Tuesday in the Cubs’ 7-2 win over the South Siders.

The friendly confines were not friendly to the White Sox in the fourth inning and the bullpen is looking more and more like John Lackey’s fate.

After three solid innings, Lackey, who struck Jose Abreu with a pitch in the first inning, hit three-straight batters — including Abreu for the second time — to load the bases.

Although the Cubs were able to escape that inning unscathed, the same can’t be said about Ian Happ, who was in the leadoff spot for the Cubs in the next inning.

Cubs pitcher John Lackey yells on the mound after giving up an RBI single to the Cardinals' Matt Adams in an April 6 game in St. Louis. | Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Even more bizarre, mild-manner Kris Bryant got ejected in the fourth for the first time in his Major League career. Bryant, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, was arguing with home-plate umpire Lance Barksdale over balls and strikes before he got tossed.

Lackey was pulled after pitching five innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

The Cubs got on the board first in the opening inning after catcher Willson Contreras hit a three-run 417-foot bomb to Waveland Avenue.

The White Sox retaliated in the next inning. Left-hander Carlos Rodon hit a double to center field, sending two runners home.

But the White Sox were held scoreless from there.

The Cubs scored four additional insurance runs en route to the team’s ninth win since the All-Star break.

The crosstown series is at a 1-1 draw, heading into Wednesday’s game. The series will switch over to the South Side for the last two games, which will be at Guaranteed Rate Field.

