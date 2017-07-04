Cruising Blackhawks not sweating any stunted momentum

ANAHEIM, Calif. — As another grueling 82-game season nears its finish, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville has allowed his team to cruise to the finish line, with the top seed in the Western Conference long since sewn up.

They didn’t practice last Saturday, as they normally would have before a day game. They didn’t practice on Monday, as they normally might have after a day game. And they didn’t practice on Friday in El Segundo, Calif., as they were scheduled to before Saturday’s season-finale matinee against the Los Angeles Kings. Duncan Keith has had two straight games off. Niklas Hjalmarsson, too. Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa and Brent Seabrook got Thursday night off, as well.

Health and rest have mattered more than results, and understandably so, with potentially two more months of hockey on the horizon. But by the time Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs comes around next week, likely on Thursday, the Hawks will have gone nearly two weeks without “playing for keeps,” as Quenneville likes to put it. And with three straight who-cares losses heading into the finale at Staples Center, the Hawks obviously aren’t firing on all cylinders as they head into the postseason.

But this isn’t new for the Hawks, who have built a championship legacy on flipping the switch when the playoffs start. And nobody seems too concerned about any stunted momentum. After Thursday’s relatively competitive 4-0 loss to Anaheim, which followed a far worse effort in a 4-3 overtime loss to lowly Colorado, the Hawks had no trouble forgetting about it.

Jonathan Toews played at Colorado on Tuesday but had the night off Thursday in Anaheim. (AP Photo)

“That’s the only thing you can do right now,” rookie Ryan Hartman said. “Playoffs are coming up. You don’t want to think too hard about games like this. You don’t want to carry that on your shoulders going into the playoffs.”

But while the Hawks are casually strolling to the finish line, their two most likely first-round opponents — the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames — are in an all-out sprint, both trying to avoid finishing in the second wild-card spot and facing the top-seeded Hawks. Nashville and Calgary are tied with 94 points each heading into their season finales on Saturday, with the Flames holding the tiebreaker. If the Flames win at San Jose, the Hawks likely get Nashville, which closes at Winnipeg. The St. Louis Blues are still a slim possibility, too, though they’re up a point on both teams with two games left.

The Hawks know the Predators well, having beaten them in the first round of the 2015 Stanley Cup run and having faced them 10 times in the two seasons since. The Flames, on the other hand, are a largely unknown commodity. The Hawks shrugged when asked if it’s better to play a team you know well (and that knows you well) or to play someone new.

“It’s really tough to say,” Marian Hossa said. “They’re both really good hockey teams. And it doesn’t matter who you face, it’s going to be a big challenge. In the first round, everybody’s always energized and excited. It’s not easy to play against anybody.”

Quenneville hinted that most of his big-name players will suit up for Saturday’s finale, in an attempt to keep them sharp for Game 1 next week. And while the only games that really matter to the Hawks on Saturday will be played in San Jose and Winnipeg, they’re going to try to treat the Kings game with a little more weight than the previous two on this trip.

Because there’s no easing into things next week.

“You’re playing in the NHL,” Patrick Kane said. “It’s another opportunity to play another game, another challenge. Another opportunity to test ourselves against a good hockey team. I don’t think there’s any motivation problems in here at all. We’ve got a lot of guys that are trying to fill playoff positions, and trying to present themselves to coaches for a spot in the lineup. There’s a lot of motivation for that.”

