CSN Chicago to begin live-streaming its Cubs, Sox games in 2017

Fans who get Comcast SportsNet Chicago’s channel as part of their TV-provider coverage will be able to live-stream Cubs and White Sox games shown on the network beginning with the 2017 season.

CSN Chicago announced the move Thursday morning, adding that all pre- and postgame CSN shows for Cubs and Sox — no matter which network is providing game coverage — will also be available via live stream.

The live streams will be free to all those who already get CSN Chicago as part of their cable packages.

CSN Chicago has already been providing live streams of its Bulls and Blackhawks game in the Chicago-area market. CSN’s parent company, NBCUniversal, has been in lengthy talks with Major League Baseball to provide such streams for its baseball coverage.

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 27: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox reacts as Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on July 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Cubs won 8-1. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“We are thrilled to launch live streaming of our Chicago White Sox and Cubs telecasts beginning this MLB season,” Phil Bedella, vice president/general manager of CSN Chicago, said in a statement. “With live streaming currently offered for our Bulls and Blackhawks telecasts, the addition of MLB streaming further illustrates our commitment to provide our viewers with the most in-depth and compelling Cubs and White Sox content in and out of the home and on any device.”

Authenticated CSN Chicago subscribers can use the live streams, even when traveling outside of their region, provided they are within the United States.

CSN Chicago says fans can access the video player by visiting CSNChicago.com on their PC, or download the NBC Sports app. The NBC Sportsapp is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10 and Xbox.

For a list of carriers and more information, visit csnchicago.com.