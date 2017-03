Cub bench candidate Weeks to miss rest of spring with knee injury

MESA, Ariz. – Non-roster infielder Jemile Weeks, who was a candidate for the Cubs’ final bench job, was diagnosed with a sprained ACL and bone bruise in his left leg after an MRI.

Typical recovery time is four weeks, effectively ending Weeks’ big-league camp.

Weeks, a veteran of 260 big-league games with five teams, was hurt when he was hit while making a tag on a sliding runner during Monday’s game against the White Sox.