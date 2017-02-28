Cub problems? Too much pitching for a 12-man staff?

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs might have had the fewest job openings, barring injury, of any big-league camp heading into spring training.

And with manager Joe Maddon in recent days laying out the “hybrid” rotation plan that assures both Brett Anderson and Mike Montgomery big-league roles, the job market in camp got even tighter.

Which leads to the Caleb Smith question. The Cubs acquired the hard-throwing left-hander via the Rule 5 draft (taken from the Yankees system by the Brewers and traded to the Cubs) and figure to need a 13-man pitching staff – at least – to be able to open the season with him.

Jemile Weeks suffers a "hyperextension" of his left leg on this collision with White Sox runner Yolmer Sanchez in Monday's sixth inning. (Photo: John Antonoff)

They must keep him on the big-league roster all season or offer him back to the Yankees.

“We’re going to try to get him as much work as possible,” Maddon said. “Basically it’s hard to really evaluate anything on spring training performances. However, in his situation we’re going to be forced to look under the hood a little bit more.”

Smith, who pitched at Class AA Trenton last year, didn’t look great in his spring debut Tuesday, giving up a home run to C.J. Cron and a bolt off the bat of Jefry Marte that put his center fielder into the wall making a crashing catch.

Despite days off in the early April schedule, Maddon said the club still is open to carrying the 13th pitcher to open the season – especially if it involves the Rule 5 kid.

But with five starters and Montgomery or Anderson in the bullpen, that might not even create enough room. Right-handers Wade Davis, Pedro Strop, Hector Rondon, Carl Edwards Jr., Justin Grimm and Koji Uehara look like locks if healthy. And veteran lefty Brian Duensing also has a guaranteed contract (and a scoreless inning Tuesday).

“The pitching’s really gotten significantly better I think,” Maddon said. “With good health, it’s going to be very difficult, in a good way.”

Weeks day-to-day

Infielder Jemile Weeks, one of four candidates for the last two bench jobs, was hobbled the day after colliding with the runner while making a tag on a stolen base attempt in the sixth inning Monday.

“A little bit of a hyperextension,” Maddon said of the left leg. “Just everything’s sore back there [behind the knee]. When he came walking off, at first we were going to let him go back out, but I thought, `This is crazy; don’t do that.’ And fortunately we did not, because he is sore.

“He’s fine. But he’s sore.”

Weeks was not scheduled to play Tuesday regardless. His status was to be evaluated Wednesday morning.

Note: Infielder Tommy La Stella, another in the four-man pool of candidates with Weeks, continues to make progress with a tight hamstring that has slowed him for the past week, Maddon said. “He’s just not ready to play in a game yet.”