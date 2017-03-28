Cub SS Addison Russell (back) at ’95 percent,’ hopes to avoid DL

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs shortstop Addison Russell said his sore back feels “like 95 percent better” and he hopes to return to the lineup Wednesday for the first time since last week.

But he acknowledged that if the soreness lingers it’s possible he’ll open the season on the disabled list with the team taking advantage of the new, shorter, 10-day DL. Teams are allowed to backdate such a move to March 30, which would he would be eligible to return the day before the April 10 home opener.

“We’re trying to start the season out on a good not and definitely in St. Louis,” Russell said of Sunday’s season opener. “That’s kind of the goal. But if the back doesn’t feel well till then, maybe that’s something that we have to do.

“But the way that I’m feeling I don’t think that’s necessary.”

Addison Russell doubles against the Brewers in a spring game March 14. (Photo for the Sun-Times/John Antonoff)

Meanwhile, second baseman Ben Zobrist, who has been out with neck stiffness since early last week, returns to the lineup Tuesday and expects to be ready for Sunday’s opener.

Zobrist felt the neck tighten up near the end of that last game he played, March 19, he said.

One other news item from Tuesday morning: The Cubs released popular infielder Munenori Kawasaki from his minor league contract to allow him to seek a major-league job before the end of spring training.

If he doesn’t find one, the team hopes to talk to him about returning to the organization to provide depth at AAA Iowa.

Tuesday’s lineup against the Giants (3:05 p.m. CT):

RF Ben Zobrist

CF Jason Heyward

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Javy Baez

C Miguel Montero

3B Tommy La Stella

LF Jon Jay

RHP Jake Arrieta

SS Chesny Young